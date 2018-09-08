FTD : Sunflower Wedding Bouquets To Brighten Up Your Big Day

One of the most important decisions in a wedding is deciding which flowers you should include. The blooms you choose will be sprinkled throughout your big day, from the bridal bouquet to the table decor. They should match your theme and wedding colors while still showing off your style.

A fun way to brighten up your bouquet is by adding sunflowers. Sunflower bouquets come in every shape and size. There are simple, rustic options that feature sunflowers and daisies, or classic sunflower and rose bouquets from which to choose. Regardless of what you pick, the brilliant hues will be a striking contrast to your white wedding dress.

Sunflowers symbolize adoration, loyalty and strength, which are all attributes that you'll want to embrace the day of your wedding and for years to come. Including them in your wedding bouquet will be a meaningful touch that won't go unnoticed. Browse through our sunflower wedding bouquets to find the perfect one that matches your vision.

Photo by: The Youngrens

If you are highlighting tones of violet, blush or apricot as your wedding colors, this vibrant sunflower wedding bouquet is your answer. Keep the rest of your decor neutral and this bouquet will be sure to pop. The color pallet in this bouquet will also allow a variety of options for your bridesmaids dresses.

Featured florals:

Sea Holly - Sea holly is unique in color and in texture. It features a cone shape with tiny flowers and leaves that spike out from its base. Sea holly plants are tolerant of harsh conditions, so they can be found in many climates.

Photo by: Heyn Photography

For a simple sunflower bouquet, create a base of greenery and let the sunflower be the star of the show. Add in one or two other vibrantly-colored flowers that have a unique texture to create dimension. If you are drawn towards deep fuschias, this bouquet is perfect for you.

Featured florals:

Dahlia - Dahlias are a summer flower that grow in a rainbow of colors. The blooms vary in size from two inches to ten inches. These medium-sized fuchsia dahlias are the perfect contrast for a bold sunflower.

Photo by: Aesthetic Life Studio

An elegant way to display sunflowers in your bouquet is by including roses by their side. This modern take on a sunflower and rose bouquet has an eclectic collection of blooms that will be sure to stand out.

Featured florals:

Rose - Roses are known as the flowers of love and romance. Many choose to include pink roses in their bouquet because they symbolize gratitude, grace, admiration and joy. Although we are accustomed to seeing tea roses, there are many types of roses to choose from, depending on your style.

Photo by: She-N-He Photography

A wedding shouldn't be a solemn or tense affair. Keep the mood light with a colorful and playful bouquet. Pops of violet purple, periwinkle blue and honey yellow will remind you of the bright future you have ahead of you.

Featured florals:

Delphinium - Delphinium flowers grow in clusters on tall stems and are recognized by their brilliant blue color. They are a summer bloom, the blue and purple hues coming to life as soon a the weather starts warming up. This flower is the perfect 'something blue' for your summer wedding bouquet.

Photo by: Olivia Rae Photography

Now that you've found your Prince Charming, it's time to celebrate your love with a wedding fit for a princess. This charming and feminine bouquet will highlight your softer side, while still including vibrant colors.

Featured florals:

Zinnia - Zinnia flowers have a long stem, making them ideal for vases and bouquets. They come in every color except blue and add stunning texture to a bouquet with their layered petals. This pink variety contains tiny yellow flowers at its center that match the yellow of the sunflower.

Photo by: Rockhill Photography

For a rustic and down-to-earth backyard wedding, create a bouquet of hand-picked blooms. Make the sunflower the centerpiece by surrounding it with other textured, darker blooms. This refined wildflower bouquet will depict the color and wild nature of your love.

Featured florals:

Bleeding Heart - This spring-blooming flower is known for its unmistakable shape. Its bloom depicts a heart with a drop of blood falling from it. This pink flower, meaning romantic love, will add height and character to your bouquet.

Inspired to include sunflowers into your wedding bouquet? Check out our sunflower bouquet selection to find the perfect match for your occasion.

