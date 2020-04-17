Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 boosted by cyclical stocks, but suffers weekly loss

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/17/2020 | 01:04pm EDT
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

British shares closed higher on Friday as investors cheered plans for a gradual restarting of the U.S. economy and encouraging data emerged on a possible treatment for COVID-19.

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 index closed up 2.8%, boosted by oil majors BP and Royal Dutch Shell which added 4% and 5.5% respectively, though on the week the index fell 0.95%.

Miners <.FTNMX1770> gained after the world's top iron ore miner Rio Tinto posted higher-than-expected quarterly production, sending its shares up 3.3%.

Other cyclical sectors such as banks, travel and leisure, insurers and industrials all rose.

Markets globally extended their gains for a second straight week as the United States joined other countries in unveiling lockdown exit plans with a staggered, three-stage approach following signs new virus cases were flattening.

Further helping the mood, a report detailed positive partial data from trials of U.S. drugmaker Gilead Sciences Inc experimental drug in severe COVID-19 patients.

"There's a lot of hope in the market that things might go back to normal slowly," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at brokerage Tavira Securities.

"It's a bit presumptive. We know the governments will try and open up economies, but supply chains are going to be hampered for longer and consumers will be far more reluctant to get back to normal," Temperton added.

The FTSE 100 has recovered about 18% since its mid-March lows as policymakers injected billions in stimulus response measures.

Further gains will likely be put to the test next week, with the release of UK jobs data and business activity figures, while European companies are likely to report the steepest profit fall since the 2008 global financial meltdown.

The more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index closed up 3.1%, with travel and leisure stocks <.FTNMX5750>, among the worst hit this year, up 6.3%. Cineworld surged 21.4%.

Despite Friday's bounce, both major FTSE indexes recorded modest weekly losses as the UK government extended its lockdown for at least another three weeks.

Paddy Power Betfair parent Flutter Entertainment jumped about 16% after saying revenue had been more resilient to coronavirus disruption than expected.

Real estate agent Foxtons surged 22% after issuing new shares and furloughing about 750 employees to shore up its finances.

Hotel operator Whitbread rose 4.8% after confirming it was able to access the government's funding facility.

By Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 3.97% 303.55 Delayed Quote.-38.09%
CINEWORLD GROUP PLC 21.40% 62.62 Delayed Quote.-76.46%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC 14.80% 102.95 Delayed Quote.-17.23%
FOXTONS GROUP PLC 22.40% 47 Delayed Quote.-56.36%
GILEAD SCIENCES 7.54% 82.39 Delayed Quote.17.79%
RIO TINTO GROUP 3.34% 91.51 End-of-day quote.1.16%
RIO TINTO PLC 3.32% 3816.5 Delayed Quote.-17.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
01:04pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 boosted by cyclical stocks, but suffers weekly loss
RE
11:01aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains
DJ
10:05aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains for U.S. Indexes
DJ
09:49aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains for U.S. Indexes
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
06:47aStock Futures Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains for U.S. Indexes
DJ
05:34aStock Futures Rally, Pointing to Second Week of Gains for U.S. Indexes
DJ
03:56aGlobal Stocks and U.S. Futures Rise Despite China GDP Plunge
DJ
02:47aGlobal Stocks and U.S. Futures Gain Despite China GDP Plunge
DJ
01:44aGlobal Stocks and U.S. Futures Gain Despite China GDP Plunge
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : Goldman Sachs is now Neutral
2GILEAD SCIENCES : GILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
3MODERNA, INC. : MODERNA : receives $483 million BARDA award for COVID-19 vaccine development
4INCHCAPE PLC : Britain offers freeze on auto finance repayments in pandemic
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group