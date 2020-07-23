Log in
FTSE 100 climbs on upbeat Unilever earnings, WPP boost

07/23/2020 | 03:27am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy

London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday as a slate of upbeat quarterly earnings reports bolstered optimism about a post-pandemic corporate rebound, with Unilever surging after reporting a much lower drop in sales than feared.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Dove soaps and Knorr soups jumped 6.8% to the top of the FTSE 100 as it said a strong performance in North America helped offset the hit from coronavirus lockdowns.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2%, with the world's biggest advertising firm, WPP, also among the top gainers after a strong quarterly showing by French rival Publicis Groupe SA.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat with gains in consumer staples, materials and energy stocks offset by declines for financials and real estate firms.

Security contractor G4S rose 4.3% to the top of the FTSE 250 after reporting a higher-than-expected first-half operating profit.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
G4S PLC 5.33% 144.374 Delayed Quote.-37.34%
PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 15.28% 30.84 Real-time Quote.-33.82%
UNILEVER N.V. 7.81% 50.28 Delayed Quote.-8.53%
UNILEVER PLC 7.64% 4643 Delayed Quote.-0.47%
WPP GROUP 2.80% 625.2 Delayed Quote.-42.97%
