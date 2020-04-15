Log in
FTSE 100 dips as asset managers take hit from coronavirus sell-off

04/15/2020 | 03:30am EDT
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

Britain's FTSE 100 edged lower on Wednesday, as investors fretted over the mounting evidence of economic damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic and the sell-off it has driven on global financial markets.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3% by 0715 GMT, extending losses from Tuesday on signs Britain was headed for a longer lockdown and forecasts that the economy could shrink by 13% this year, its deepest recession in 300 years.

The domestically focused midcap index, stuffed with companies more purely exposed to the British economy, fell 1.5%.

Asset manager Jupiter Fund Management dropped 5.6% after reporting an 18.3% drop in assets under management in the first quarter as fears over the coronavirus pandemic rattled financial markets.

Peer Quilter Plc also slipped 3.8%.

Shares in Kromek, a global supplier of medical devices, shot up 34.7% after announcing plans to start the manufacturing of medical ventilators in Britain and globally under a licence from Japan's Metran.

(Reporting by Devik Jain and Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
JUPITER FUND MANAGEMENT PLC -6.86% 200.2 Delayed Quote.-47.36%
KROMEK GROUP PLC 19.73% 21.8 Delayed Quote.-27.94%
QUILTER PLC -3.04% 113.9 Delayed Quote.-26.36%
