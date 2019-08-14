Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 dips as focus shifts to weak China data

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/14/2019 | 04:37am EDT
Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - London's blue-chip index gave up early gains to turn lower on Wednesday, as dull Chinese data rekindled fears of a slowing global economy which were briefly kept in check after Washington decided to delay tariffs on some Chinese goods.

The FTSE 100 index dipped 0.1% and the FTSE 250 midcap <.FTMC> was flat by 0751 GMT.

The Trump administration's move to delay 10% tariffs on Chinese goods lifted spirits, making up for some of the FTSE 100's rough start to the month following the Hong Kong protests and persistent trade worries.

"While some of the more consumer sensitive tariffs have been delayed until Dec. 15, and some dropped completely, the ante is still higher than it was before President Trump announced the tariffs increases, at the beginning of the month," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

The relief from the tariff delay proved to be short-lived, as China reported a slew of weak data for July, including a surprise drop in industrial output growth, which fell to a more than 17-year low, a clear sign that the trade war with the world's biggest economy was affecting the economy's health.

UK-listed mining giants were the quickest to react to weakness in China, the world's top metals consumer. Copper prices also took a hit from the resumption of copper exports from some of Peru's top mines following weeks of suspension.

Oil majors Shell and BP also weakened along with crude prices, while Standard Chartered dipped 1.4% after BofA Merrill removed the bank from its Europe top picks list.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 index is on course for its worst month since last October after back-to-back monthly gains, as no-deal Brexit fears strained the pound after Boris Johnson became the country's prime minister.

Helping contain losses in FTSE 100 was Admiral, which rose 4% rise after the insurer posted a bigger-than-expected rise in earnings, driven by more customers in its UK business.

On the midcap index, Balfour Beatty surged 12.1%, its biggest one-day rise in 16-1/2 years, after the infrastructure company reported a rise in underlying profit and raised its annual cash forecast boosted by higher margin projects.

Cybersecurity firm Avast jumped 8.4% after it said revenue growth would be at the upper end of its target, driven by demand for products such as "AntiTrack" that help secure users privacy.

Sports Direct lost 5.2% after the retailer said its auditor Grant Thornton had quit, a move that left the company struggling to find a replacement.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC 4.68% 2125 Delayed Quote.-0.73%
ASTRAZENECA 0.41% 7378 Delayed Quote.25.01%
AVAST 6.84% 350 Delayed Quote.15.35%
BALFOUR BEATTY 9.62% 221.2 Delayed Quote.-19.05%
BP PLC -0.49% 504.458 Delayed Quote.2.21%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
SPORTS DIRECT INTERNATIONAL -10.77% 212.2 Delayed Quote.0.00%
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.45% 613.6 Delayed Quote.2.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:37aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips as focus shifts to weak China data
RE
04:36aEUROPE : European shares dip as shrinking German economy stokes slowdown fears
RE
04:15aTOKYO STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian Stocks Gain on Tariff Delay
DJ
03:45aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Trade Lower As German Economy Contracts
DJ
02:48aStocks: Auto-Parts Retailers Face Market Selloff -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aStocks: Retailers Rally on Trade Levy Reprieve -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aStocks: Dividends in Spotlight as Bond Yields Drop -- WSJ
DJ
02:24aAsian stocks cheer Trump's delay of some China tariffs
RE
02:18aAsian stocks cheer Trump's delay of some China tariffs
RE
12:36aSE ASIA STOCKS : Markets rise on Trump's tariffs respite, Thailand leads rally
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Trump delays tariffs on Chinese cellphones, laptops, toys; markets jump
2Oil prices fall as China economic data disappoints, U.S. inventories gain
3SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE NV : SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE : continues successful growth course; revenues rise by 32% to E..
4EVOTEC SE : EVOTEC : REPORTS FIRST HALF-YEAR 2019 RESULTS AND CORPORATE UPDATES
5CBS CORPORATION : CBS, Viacom reunite with plans for bigger role in streaming TV wars

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group