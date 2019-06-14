Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 dips as global growth concerns dominate; Kier hits record low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/14/2019 | 12:36pm EDT
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 weakened on Friday as Asia-focused banks took a hit from underwhelming Chinese industrial growth data, while Kier shed more than a third of its value after it was reported to be planning to sell its housebuilding unit at a discount.

The FTSE 100 slipped by 0.3%, with exporter stocks also weighing on the index. The FTSE 250 fell by the same amount, tugged lower by Kier's 35.5% plunge.

Banks with exposure to Asia, pressured this week amid protests in Hong Kong against a Chinese extradition bill, slipped after China's industrial output growth slowed to a more than 17-year low.

HSBC and Prudential were among the biggest drags on the blue-chip index as the data again underlined the knock-on effects of China's protracted trade dispute with the United States.

Builder Kier, shares in which lost more than a third of their value last week after a profit warning, sank to a record low after a Times report http://bit.ly/2XHb7Ap said the company was preparing to sell its housebuilding business at a discount to cut debt.

Kier's market value, which stood at 212.1 million pounds at the close, has shrunk to less than a half of what it was at the end of May.

"Trader are petrified that Kier will turn into an Interserve or even a Carillion, and any sign of weakness spooks investors," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

The housebuilding sector slipped 1.2% on its worst day in a month as fears of a chaotic no-deal Brexit had jumped after Brexiteer Boris Johnson moved closer to becoming the next prime minister.

A no-deal departure from the European Union has become more likely over the past month, according to economists in a Reuters poll, with most candidates in line to replace Theresa May as prime minister taking a hard-line stance.

Gold, generally viewed as a safer asset in times of geopolitical and economic turmoil, was in demand as worries over a slowdown in global economic growth dominated, helping miner Fresnillo to a 3.4% gain.

Oil major Shell was another bright spot on the main index as crude prices rose for a second day after attacks on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman stoked worries about crude flows through a key international shipping route.

Utilities, considered to be defensive stocks, were also among the few gainers.

Small-cap recruiter SThree, which hires workers for financial, energy, banking and pharmaceutical companies, gained 3% as its net fees rose on strength in its international markets.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Sangameswaran S; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and David Goodman)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.02% 538.9 Delayed Quote.8.68%
DIAGEO -0.18% 3418.5 Delayed Quote.22.52%
FRESNILLO 3.37% 839.8 Delayed Quote.-5.53%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.36% 645.6 Delayed Quote.0.15%
KIER GROUP PLC -35.50% 130.8 Delayed Quote.-50.29%
STHREE PLC 4.16% 288 Delayed Quote.-3.49%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:00pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Retreats As Tech Shares Slide; Chewy Soars On Debut
DJ
12:36pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips as global growth concerns dominate; Kier hits record low
RE
12:33pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Slip on Middle East Tensions
DJ
11:57aWall Street drops as Broadcom warning pushes chip stocks lower
RE
10:31aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Decline on Middle East Tensions
DJ
10:20aTSX falls as technology shares drag
RE
09:54aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall on Middle East Tensions
DJ
09:30aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Fall On Weak China Data, Geopolitical Jitters
DJ
08:27aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip as Middle East Tensions Boost Haven Assets
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SCANDIC HOTELS GROUP AB : SCANDIC HOTELS : to open new hotel in Copenhagen
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : VW to float 10% of truck unit, seeks to raise 1.9 billion euros
3INTESA SANPAOLO : INTESA SANPAOLO: filing notice
4NK ROSNEFT' PAO : EXCLUSIVE: Business and pleasure - how Russian oil giant Rosneft uses its corporate jets
5TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : Santander and Telefónica develop together the first 5G use cases of the banking sect..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About