Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 dips as pound rallies; Ocado surges on M&S deal talks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 12:38pm EST
A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 fell on Tuesday as miner Fresnillo slumped after poor results and the sterling rallied on growing signs of a Brexit delay, though online grocer Ocado soared after confirming joint venture talks with Marks & Spencer.

The FTSE 100 ended 0.5 percent lower after steep losses in the morning as the index's stocks, which book much of their earnings in dollars, were marred by the pound surging to four-month highs.

The midcaps added 0.1 percent as a 10 percent surge in Travis Perkins on better-than-expected full-year adjusted earnings helped cushion a slump in Metro Bank triggered by a cash call.

The pound gained on reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May would rule out a no-deal Brexit and delay the March 29 deadline for exit from the European Union.

Some European Union officials said the bloc would be ready to approve a short Brexit delay should Britain need more time to ensure parliamentary ratification of their divorce agreement.

Ireland's top share index, one of the barometers for Brexit sentiment, advanced 0.8 percent.

"We've been advising investors to add to domestically focused stocks since the end of 2018 in a bet on an orderly, delayed Brexit. There's more to go because the market is very underweight," said Emmanuel Cau, head of European equity strategy at Barclays.

Ocado shares surged 12 percent on the main index after confirming talks with M&S to form a joint venture. M&S shares added 3.2 percent while Ocado marked its best day since last May when it announced a deal with Kroger.

Precious metals miner Fresnillo slipped 8.3 percent as 2018 pretax profit slumped by more than a third and it flagged an "unwelcome degree of uncertainty" from the China-U.S. trade dispute.

British Airways owner IAG dipped 4.3 percent after index provider MSCI said it plans to delete the stock from its Spanish index.

Housebuilders advanced after five sessions of losses with Persimmon rising 2 percent following results and CEO appointment.

The rise comes after the sector was hit in the last session on reports of Persimmon coming under regulatory fire for its practices under the "Help to Buy" scheme.

On the midcaps, Metro Bank tanked 16 percent on plans to raise £350 million in a shareholder cash call, a month after announcing a sharp rise in exposure to higher-risk mortgages.

But building materials supplier Travis Perkins climbed to an eight-month high as its results were well-received. That also helped Kingfisher, which owns DIY retailer B&Q, rise by 2 percent.

Babcock skidded 5 percent after it said restructuring its European business for Brexit would cost £10 million a year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy and Andrew Cawthorne)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP -4.61% 550 Delayed Quote.17.84%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -2.04% 2834.5 Delayed Quote.15.74%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC -3.54% 4881 Delayed Quote.8.00%
FRESNILLO -8.34% 894.6 Delayed Quote.13.49%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -4.34% 617 Delayed Quote.4.37%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 3.23% 303.2 Delayed Quote.18.81%
MEGGITT -2.44% 551 Delayed Quote.19.92%
METRO BANK PLC -15.75% 1300 Delayed Quote.-8.86%
OCADO GROUP PLC 11.71% 990 Delayed Quote.12.18%
PERSIMMON 1.87% 2396 Delayed Quote.21.87%
STANDARD CHARTERED -0.63% 615 Delayed Quote.1.58%
TRAVIS PERKINS 12.52% 1429 Delayed Quote.18.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:38pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 dips as pound rallies; Ocado surges on M&S deal talks
RE
12:35pWall Street lifts European shares, FTSE lags on strong pound
RE
12:24pTech stocks help S&P inch higher, Home Depot weighs on Dow
RE
12:03pEnergy stocks push TSX higher
RE
11:45aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower as Investors Wait for Next Steps on Trade
DJ
11:38aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Fight To Gain Altitude As Investors Watch Powell's Senate Testimony, Weigh Data
DJ
10:56aDJ INDUSTRIAL : The rise is coming to an end
10:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Notable rebound in Chinese stocks
TI
10:13aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Edge Lower, Giving Back Some Early-Week Gains
DJ
10:01aEUROPE MARKETS: European Markets Drop As Strong Pound Weighs On FTSE 100 And Investors Wait For Trade Talk Clarity
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : KRAFT HEINZ : Tests Buffett and 3G Ties
3DANAHER CORPORATION : DANAHER : GE Exits Biotech To Lower Its Debt
4BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
5HOME DEPOT (THE) : 'COLD, SNOWY, WET': Home Depot suffers as winter hits house makeovers

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.