Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 drops after disappointing Centrica, BAE reports

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 05:30am EST
FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - British blue-chip shares fell on Thursday after downbeat reports from energy supplier Centrica and defence company BAE Systems, while a stronger pound weighed on multinational healthcare and consumer-goods companies.

Purplebricks was a major loser. The online estate agent shed a quarter of its value after cutting its revenue target.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.7 percent, lagging its European peers by 0937 GMT. The FTSE 250 was little changed.

Centrica dropped 11 percent after warning that a national price cap on energy bills would hit its 2019 results.

BAE Systems fell 6.6 percent. The company said German moves to block exports to Saudi Arabia could hurt its deals with Riyadh and weigh on its financial performance and relationships.

Barclays outperformed the index and rose 3.5 percent as full-year profit rose at its investment bank.

Tobacco company Imperial Brands shed 4 percent as the stock traded ex-dividend. In addition, CMC Markets analyst David Madden said a risk-on attitude among investors was leading them to dump defensive stocks such as tobacco.

AIM-listed Purplebricks plummeted nearly 26 percent, on course for its worst day ever, after it cut its full-year revenue forecast and said the chief executives of its British and U.S. units would leave the company.

Sterling rose after British finance minister Philip Hammond said talks with Brussels had been constructive and parliament might vote on a revised Brexit deal as early as next week. The stronger pound helped keep mid-caps afloat; they are considered a better gauge of the British economy than the FTSE 100.

However, recruiter Hays skidded 7 percent to the bottom of the mid-cap index. The company warned its growth would be curbed by lower contractor extensions in Germany, its biggest market.

Just Eat slid 4 percent after a Financial Times report that its rival Uber would cut fees for food delivery in UK and Ireland.

Gambling software developer Playtech jumped 6.1 percent after announcing a share buyback and guiding for higher core earnings in2019.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BAE SYSTEMS -6.42% 471.67 Delayed Quote.9.84%
BARCLAYS 2.47% 164.9 Delayed Quote.6.88%
CENTRICA -10.75% 122.15 Delayed Quote.1.71%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HAYS -5.93% 149 Delayed Quote.13.14%
IMPERIAL BRANDS -1.32% 2615 Delayed Quote.14.16%
JUST EAT -5.04% 696.6034 Delayed Quote.25.12%
PLAYTECH 5.71% 387.9959 Delayed Quote.-4.39%
PURPLEBRICKS GROUP PLC -28.37% 118.2 Delayed Quote.12.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:30aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops after disappointing Centrica, BAE reports
RE
05:06aEUROPE : Poor earnings keep European shares below four-month highs
RE
04:42aGlobal Stocks Pause for Breath After Recent Climb
DJ
02/20ASIA MARKETS: Asian Stocks Rise After Report Of Outline To End U.S.-China Trade War
DJ
02/20Tech Stocks Up on Interest Rates View - Tech Roundup
DJ
02/20Stocks rise on U.S.-China trade hopes; oil up again
RE
02/20Global stocks rise on U.S.-China trade hopes; oil up again
RE
02/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Hold Gains After Fed Minutes
DJ
02/20Energy Stocks Rise After Fed Minutes Release - Energy Roundup
DJ
02/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher In Wake Of Fed Minutes; Nasdaq Matches Winning Streak From August
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TELEFONICA : TELEFONICA : 4Q Earnings Dropped on Restructuring Costs, Forex
2HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Expects Further Growth After Posting 2018 Net Profit Rise
3NORDEX SE : NORDEX GROUP: Preliminary figures for 2018 confirm guidance
4AXA : AXA : 2018 Net Profit Fell Sharply
5Oil hovers near 2019 highs amid OPEC cuts

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.