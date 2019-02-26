Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 drops on pound's strength, Fresnillo's weakness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/26/2019 | 04:46am EST
A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - Britain's main index fell sharply on Tuesday after poor readings from Fresnillo, StanChart and Croda, while exporter companies were marred by sterling gaining on reports of a possible Brexit delay.

The FTSE 100 dipped 1 percent by 0906 GMT to its lowest in more than two weeks, underperforming its European peers, but a stronger sterling supported the more domestically-focussed FTSE 250.

The pound hit a three-week high on reports that British Prime Minister Theresa May would rule out a no-deal Brexit and delay the March 29 deadline for UK's exit from the European Union.

That hit stocks that book much of their earnings in dollars with HSBC and British American Tobacco the biggest drags.

The midcaps shrugged off early losses to be up 0.1 percent, led by a 10 percent surge in Travis Perkins on better-than-expected full-year adjusted earnings.

"It's likely that the FTSE 250 has already priced in some of the expected benefits you might get from a delayed Brexit or even a no Brexit as well," said City Index analyst Ken Odeluga.

"The idea that this (the Brexit situation) is still highly uncertain should temper any gains."

British Airways owner IAG slipped 3.6 percent after reports that it would no longer be part of MSCI global standard indexes.

Earnings drove some notable moves across the board.

Precious-metals miner Fresnillo slid 8 percent to the bottom of the main index. Pretax profit for the year slumped by more than a third and it flagged an "unwelcome degree of uncertainty" from the China-U.S. trade dispute.

Standard Chartered was 1 percent lower after earlier falling as much as 3 percent as it reported 2018 results and said it would cut costs and quit smaller businesses as part of a new strategy.

Speciality chemicals maker Croda fell 3.3 percent after its annual pretax profit missed estimates and it said it was stockpiling goods ahead of Brexit.

Housebuilders gained after five sessions of losses with Persimmon rising 2 percent following results and CEO appointment.

The rise comes after the sector was hit in the last session on reports of Persimmon coming under regulatory fire for its practices under the "Help to Buy" scheme.

Building materials supplier Travis Perkins climbed to an eight month high on the midcap index as its results were well-received.

Babcock skidded 6 percent after it said restructuring its European business for Brexit would 10 million pounds ($13 million) a year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BABCOCK INTERNATIONAL GROUP -6.43% 539 Delayed Quote.17.84%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -2.71% 2816.5 Delayed Quote.15.74%
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC -2.77% 4921 Delayed Quote.8.00%
FRESNILLO -7.62% 901.4 Delayed Quote.13.49%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -3.93% 620 Delayed Quote.4.37%
MEGGITT -1.59% 557 Delayed Quote.19.92%
PERSIMMON 2.04% 2410 Delayed Quote.21.87%
STANDARD CHARTERED -2.00% 607.1 Delayed Quote.1.58%
TRAVIS PERKINS 11.69% 1414.5 Delayed Quote.18.69%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:46aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 drops on pound's strength, Fresnillo's weakness
RE
04:19aGlobal Stocks Give Back Some Early-Week Gains
DJ
03:57aEuropean shares fall as trade optimism cools; FTSE lags on strong pound
RE
01:23aASIA MARKETS: China Bucks Mostly Weaker Asia Markets, Down As Trade-deal Enthusiasm Cools
DJ
02/25Financial Stocks Up as Financial Conditions Seen Improving -- Financials Roundup
DJ
02/25MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Higher As Trump Delays China Tariff Deadline
DJ
02/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Pushed Higher by Tariff Delay
DJ
02/25TSX rises 0.27 percent
RE
02/25BOND REPORT : Treasury Yields Climb As Global Stocks Bounce Higher On China Tariff-deadline Delay
DJ
02/25Pharma stocks could see turbulence from U.S. Senate drug-price hearing
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIXTRON SE : AIXTRON: 2018 targets exceeded / Strategic realignment successfully completed / Operating busines..
2BASF : BASF : 4Q Net Income Fell; Misses Expectations
3Trump says 'signing summit' with Xi for U.S.-China deal possible soon
4STANDARD CHARTERED PLC : STANDARD CHARTERED : resets growth targets with cost cuts, divestment plans
5GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION : Peugeot-maker PSA lifts profit goal after record 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.