Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 edges up after Wall Street rout, Compass Group slumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 04:27am EDT
A street cleaning operative walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy, in London

UK shares inched higher from eight-year lows on Tuesday, a day after a dramatic global sell-off on alarm about the economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic.

Following historic falls on Wall Street on Monday that saw the S&P 500 post its worst day since the 1987 "Black Monday" rout, markets across the globe attempted to steady.

London's blue-chip index FTSE 100 rose 1.5%, while domestically focussed FTSE MID250 index gained 2%.

The world's biggest catering firm Compass Group slumped 10.3% to the bottom of FTSE 100 after it warned of half-yearly operating profit hit due to steps taken by governments and businesses to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to outline more support for businesses hurt by the coronavirus outbreak after the government advised people to avoid pubs, clubs, restaurants, cinemas and theatres.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
COMPASS GROUP PLC -12.97% 957.6 Delayed Quote.-40.66%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -12.93% 20188.52 Delayed Quote.-18.76%
NASDAQ 100 -12.19% 7020.376836 Delayed Quote.-16.83%
NASDAQ COMP. -12.32% 6904.592343 Delayed Quote.-19.74%
S&P 500 -11.98% 2386.13 Delayed Quote.-16.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:27aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 edges up after Wall Street rout, Compass Group slumps
RE
04:18aEUROPE : European shares attempt recovery from 2012 lows
RE
04:06aU.S. Stock Futures Rally as Global Markets Seesaw
DJ
03/16U.S. Futures Rise as Asia Markets Gyrate
DJ
03/16Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the -2-
DJ
03/16Why Are Markets So Volatile? It's Not Just the Coronavirus.
DJ
03/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow drops almost 3,0000 points
RE
03/16EUROPE : European shares slump to 2012 lows; travel and leisure stocks pummelled
RE
03/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Dow plunges 10% as Fed fails to quell recession fears
RE
03/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Boeing in talks for short-term U.S. government assistance
2AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : to hire 100,000 workers as online orders surge on coronavirus worries
3AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. : U.S. airlines seek $50 billion coronavirus bailout to avoid collapse
4RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC. : RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL : McDonald's, Starbucks limit dine-in s..
5Social media giants warn of AI moderation errors as coronavirus empties offices

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group