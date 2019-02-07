Log in
FTSE 100 edges up as pound helps cushion steep falls in TUI, WPP

02/07/2019 | 05:10am EST
FILE PHOTO: A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip share index edged higher on Thursday as a weaker pound helped international stocks eke out gains and offset poor results from tour operator TUI and pressure from advertising group WPP.

The FTSE 100 recovered from small initial losses to inch up 0.1 percent by 0927 GMT. The domestically focused FTSE 250, however, was down 0.5 percent ahead of a Bank of England meeting and Prime Minister Theresa May's visit to Brussels to seek changes to a Brexit deal.

London-listed shares of TUI AG slumped 17 percent to their lowest in nearly two years after the tour operator slashed its earnings forecast for the fiscal year, blaming weakness in the pound and hot weather last summer which it said discouraged people from booking trips abroad.

Companies earning dollars gained, though, as sterling slipped before the BoE meeting, when interest rates are widely expected to stay on hold, and ahead of Prime Minister May's Brussels visit.

"With Brexit clouds limiting the BoE's vision and therefore options, anything other than a wait-and-see approach is not viable," London Capital Group analyst Jasper Lawler said. "We expect the BoE to continue to warn over the economic consequences of a no-deal Brexit."

In Brussels May will call on the European Union to work with her to change a divorce deal and help win the support of a divided parliament.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson, however, said it seemed highly unlikely May would get any changes to the withdrawal agreement before next week's vote in the House of Commons, adding that the possibility of the vote itself was "looking increasingly unlikely".

Advertising agency WPP tumbled 5.7 percent after French rival Publicis reported negative revenue growth for the fourth quarter - far weaker than the market expected.

The world's biggest catering firm Compass Group rose 4.3 percent after reporting higher first-quarter organic revenue and providing a bullish full-year forecast.

Online grocer Ocado fell another 7 percent, after sliding 6.3 percent on Wednesday, its worst day in almost three months on Wednesday after warning a fire at its flagship robotic distribution centre would hit sales growth.

The FTSE 250 also saw steep fallers.

Pork and poultry producer Cranswick plunged 18.5 percent, on track for its worst day in more than 11 years after quarterly results.

Oil firm Petrofac lost 22 percent after a former executive pleaded guilty to bribery as part of an ongoing Serious Fraud Office investigation.

But insurer Beazley bucked the trend, jumping 5.4 percent after reporting strong growth in the value of gross insurance claims in 2018.

On the small caps index, tour operator Thomas Cook jumped 13.3 percent, reversing early losses, after it put its airline business up for sale to raise cash and help steady operations after a rough 2018.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru; editing by Helen Reid and Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BEAZLEY PLC 5.32% 521 Delayed Quote.-1.89%
COMPASS GROUP PLC 4.51% 1768.5 Delayed Quote.2.79%
CRANSWICK PLC -16.06% 2492 Delayed Quote.12.61%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
OCADO GROUP PLC -7.50% 896.0545 Delayed Quote.22.58%
PETROFAC LIMITED -25.05% 422.8 Delayed Quote.17.19%
THOMAS COOK GROUP 11.36% 34.94667 Delayed Quote.1.04%
TUI -15.02% 11.475 Delayed Quote.9.63%
WPP GROUP -7.35% 808 Delayed Quote.3.19%
