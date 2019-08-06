Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 falls again on China worries; midcaps outperform

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 04:17am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's main stock market index dropped for a sixth straight session on Tuesday, as an escalating U.S.-China trade dispute continued to hurt exporters and commodities-focused companies, exacerbated by a modest recovery for the pound.

The FTSE 100, which suffered its worst day this year on Monday, was down another 0.6% by 0800 GMT, as oil majors BP and Shell and internationally-exposed stocks weighed on the blue-chip index.

A handful of strong corporate earnings from industrial firms helped the mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> gain after five straight sessions of losses. The index rose 0.2%, outperforming a small fall in the pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index.

Washington on Monday formally tagged China a currency manipulator for the first time since 1994, responding to Beijing allowing the yuan to weaken past 7 per dollar for the first time in a decade and signalling a deepening of the conflict between the world's two biggest economies.

"We've had such heavy selling I wouldn't be surprised to see some bump-ups as bulls test the water for a dip," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Until last week's renewed escalation of the trade tensions, the FTSE 100 had recovered from a slump in May to post back-to-back monthly gains, helped by a slump in the pound that benefits many of its internationally-focussed constituents.

The latest trade friction has erased all of the index's July gains.

"We should expect things to get worse before they get better. There is likely a bit more pain ahead, but I feel the market will eventually turn around," Wilson said.

Holiday Inn owner InterContinental Hotels slipped 2.8% after it said fewer business travellers in China and protests in Hong Kong had led to lower demand in Greater China in the first half of the year.

On the FTSE 250, industrial group Rotork climbed 7.7% after half-year results that Jefferies called "very robust", while engineering firm Meggitt advanced 4.7% after it raised its annual organic revenue growth forecast.

But, fertilizer maker Sirius Minerals slumped nearly 26% to a more than four-year low after it suspended a planned $500 million bond sale central to the funding of its Polyhalite mining project in the north-east of England.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

By Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -0.70% 511.8 Delayed Quote.3.96%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.03% 2974.5 Delayed Quote.19.20%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERCONTINENTAL HOTELS GROUP PLC -1.76% 5190 Delayed Quote.24.83%
MEGGITT 5.11% 598 Delayed Quote.21.27%
ROLLS-ROYCE -1.06% 804.2 Delayed Quote.-1.81%
ROTORK 7.77% 308.6 Delayed Quote.15.47%
SIRIUS MINERALS PLC -20.27% 10.82023 Delayed Quote.-29.81%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.42% 370.85 Delayed Quote.11.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:03aChina's yuan steadies, but stocks slump as trade war engulfs currency
RE
05:02aChina's yuan steadies, but stocks slump as trade war engulfs currency
RE
04:33aEUROPE : European shares inch higher after two-day sell-off
RE
04:17aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls again on China worries; midcaps outperform
RE
03:58aSoutheast Asian stocks dive as trade war escalates; Philippines drops about 2%
RE
12:06aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Pull Back, Following Wall Street's Lead
DJ
08/05S&P 500 futures fall after U.S. Treasury calls China currency manipulator
RE
08/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall Sharply as Yuan Reels and Trump Jabs at China
DJ
08/05WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Fall Sharply as Yuan Reels and Trump Jabs at China
DJ
08/05MARKET SNAPSHOT: Dow Ends Nearly 770 Points Lower As Intensifying Trade Tensions Trigger Stock Rout
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
2Goldman Sachs sees no trade deal before 2020 U.S. election, now expects 3 rate cuts
3VARTA AG : VARTA AG: VARTA AG accelerates high revenue and profit growth in H1 2019 - raising again the guidan..
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Vivendi in talks to sell 10% of Universal Music Group to Tencent
5SIRIUS MINERALS PLC : SIRIUS MINERALS : suspends Polyhalite $500 million bond offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group