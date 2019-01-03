Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 falls as Apple warning adds to growth worries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/03/2019 | 09:57am CET
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - A rare revenue warning from smartphone giant Apple triggered a new wave of selling in UK shares on Thursday as investors' fears of slowing global growth were confirmed and miners, oil, and luxury stocks fell.

Britain's FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 <.FTMC> fell 0.2 percent by 0850 GMT, outperforming European peers thanks to a strong update by retailer Next which helped sentiment.

In a first in more than a decade, Apple on Wednesday cut its quarterly sales target with Chief Executive Tim Cook blaming weak iPhone sales in China and consumers upgrading their iPhones at a slower pace.

Investors reacted by dumping stocks sensitive to China and to the economy.

Concerns over economic growth in top metals consumer China sent Rio Tinto, BHP and Antofagasta down 1.1 to 1.9 percent in early deals.

Crude prices fell on worries that an economic slowdown will cut into fuel demand, dragging oil majors BP and Shell down 0.4 to 0.8 percent.

Luxury stocks, which are also highly sensitive to China, were among top fallers with Burberry down 3.2 percent.

A bright spot helping keep a lid on negative sentiment was high street clothing retailer Next, which jumped 5 percent after reporting higher sales in the run-up to Christmas, allaying fears of poor festive trading.

Next's encouraging update also boosted shares in Marks & Spencer and Primark owner Associated British Foods up 2 to 2.8 percent, among top blue-chip winners.

Investors' flight to gold, seen as a safe haven, pushed gold prices to a six-month high and helped boost gold miner Fresnillo up 2.3 percent.

Among small-caps, drugmaker Vectura Group soared 10.5 percent to lead FTSE small-cap gainers after saying it expects 2018 adjusted earnings to top market expectations.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru, Editing by Helen Reid)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANTOFAGASTA -1.92% 755.6 Delayed Quote.-1.63%
APPLE 0.11% 157.92 Delayed Quote.0.11%
ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS 1.54% 2105 Delayed Quote.1.42%
BHP GROUP PLC -1.45% 1608 Delayed Quote.-1.21%
BP -0.20% 506.8 Delayed Quote.2.29%
BURBERRY GROUP -3.30% 1670.5 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
FRESNILLO 2.42% 910 Delayed Quote.3.26%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLENCORE -1.15% 279.3 Delayed Quote.-3.04%
IQE PLC -4.33% 60.455 Delayed Quote.-2.69%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP 1.77% 252.3 Delayed Quote.0.32%
NEXT 3.47% 4316 Delayed Quote.4.66%
RIO TINTO -1.44% 3639.5 Delayed Quote.-1.06%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.00% 76.65 End-of-day quote.-2.32%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -1.27% 25.645 Delayed Quote.1.17%
VECTURA GROUP PLC 10.45% 78.2 Delayed Quote.1.14%
WIZZ AIR HOLDINGS PLC 1.79% 2801.222 Delayed Quote.-1.78%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:57aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls as Apple warning adds to growth worries
RE
09:43aEUROPE : Apple warning shakes European shares as chipmakers tumble
RE
08:20aSouth Africa's rand, stocks tumble as China data disappoint
RE
06:23aSOUTHEAST ASIAN MARKETS : Philippines jumps ahead of inflation data, Singapore slides
RE
05:34aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Down As Apple's Warning Weighs On Tech Stocks
DJ
01:57aS&P 500 futures fall sharply after Apple cuts guidance
RE
12:23aU.S. FUND INVESTORS YANK MOST CASH FROM STOCKS SINCE FEBRUARY : Ici
RE
01/02Battered Bull Market Limps Into the New Year--Update
DJ
01/02Battered Bull Market Limps Into the New Year--Update
DJ
01/02Consumer Stocks Weighed Tesla, Netflix -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NORDSTROM : NORDSTROM : heir Blake Nordstrom dies at 58
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : Apple cuts sales forecast as China sales weaken; iPhone pricing in focus
3APPLE : Apple Makes Rare Cut to Sales Guidance--5th Update
4TESLA : TESLA : cuts U.S. prices on all vehicles, shares drop
5STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Coffee startup Luckin plans to overtake Starbucks in China this year

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.