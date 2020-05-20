Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 falls as pandemic damage grows

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 03:25am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A red London bus passes the Stock Exchange in London

The UK's FTSE 100 dipped on Wednesday as data showed inflation fell to its lowest since August 2016 in the latest sign of the economic blow from the coronavirus outbreak, with investors also digesting another mixed bag of quarterly earnings reports.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.3%, as a report also questioned positive data from an early-stage trial of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

But the mid-cap FTSE 250 was nearly unchanged, supported by a 6.1% jump for gambling software maker Playtech Plc, which posted a jump in first-quarter profit as its financial trading division benefited from increased market volatility and trading volumes.

Engine-maker Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc shed 0.1% as it said it could close some of its factories as part of a programme to cut 9,000 jobs in response to the crisis in the global aviation industry.

Retailer Marks & Spencer Group Plc rose 4.4% as it said it would accelerate its latest turnaround programme after reporting a 21% fall in annual profit.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 0.21% 86 Delayed Quote.-59.81%
PLAYTECH 4.29% 240.45 Delayed Quote.-41.81%
ROLLS-ROYCE -3.03% 258.6975 Delayed Quote.-60.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
03:43aS&P Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
03:26aEUROPE : European shares inch lower on doubts over COVID-19 vaccine
RE
03:25aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls as pandemic damage grows
RE
02:33aS&P Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
12:03aS&P Futures Rise; Global Stocks Mixed
DJ
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Lower After Late Drop
DJ
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Finish Lower After Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver After Sharp Rally
DJ
05/19EUROPE : Banks, telecoms drag European stocks lower after recent rally
RE
05/19EUROPE : Banks, telecoms drag European stocks lower after recent rally
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3MODERNA, INC. : THE LAW OFFICES OF FRANK R. CRUZ : Announces Investigation on Behalf of Moderna, Inc. Investor..
4THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
5GOLD : Stocks adrift as vaccine rally falters; gold and bonds rise

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group