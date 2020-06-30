Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 falls but set for best quarter since financial crisis

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/30/2020 | 04:55am EDT
Construction work near the River Thames on the Greenwich Peninsula is seen next to the O2 and Canary Wharf financial district in London

By Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani

London's FTSE 100 retreated on Tuesday as profit-booking and fears of another lockdown to contain the relentless spread of the novel coronavirus took the shine off one of the strongest quarters for British stocks since the global financial crisis.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.5%, with Royal Dutch Shell Plc being the single biggest drag after it said it would write down the value of its assets by up to $22 billion on a lower outlook for oil and gas prices.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 eased 0.1%, with auto <.FTNMX3350>, banks <.FTNMX8350> and energy <.FTNMX0530> firms leading declines in early trading.

"Concerns about the pandemic continue to weigh on market sentiment and investors are increasingly worried that the path back to normality could be a rather long one," said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp.

Both UK benchmark indexes have rebounded since April as a raft of global stimulus and a pickup in business activity following the easing of coronavirus-driven lockdowns bolstered optimism about a post-pandemic economic recovery.

Data on Tuesday showed confidence among British businesses improved in June for the first time since January, but analysts have warned of further stock market declines amid forecasts of a 20% slump in Britain's economy in the first half of the year.

All eyes later in the day will be on a speech by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, where he will set out his plan to spend the British economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis.

Among individual shares, homebuilder Redrow tumbled 5.2% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after saying it expected its turnover to drop more than a third this year.

Technology firm Smiths Group jumped 6.4% as it reported a growth in organic revenue and set out a restructuring programme to boost operating margins.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.22% 41.52 Delayed Quote.-38.85%
REDROW PLC -4.37% 443.6 Delayed Quote.-37.93%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC -2.48% 14.524 Delayed Quote.-43.20%
SMITHS GROUP PLC 6.39% 1382.5 Delayed Quote.-23.06%
WTI -0.70% 39.31 Delayed Quote.-38.30%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
05:01aEUROPE : European shares fall as optimism from Asian session falters
RE
04:55aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 falls but set for best quarter since financial crisis
RE
06/29Dow Industrials Climb 2% to Start the Week
DJ
06/29Dow Industrials Climb 2% to Start the Week
DJ
06/29Treasury Bond Yields Stay Near Recent Lows
DJ
06/29Dow Industrials Climb 2% to Start the Week
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1MORSES CLUB PLC : MORSES CLUB : UK markets watchdog lifts restrictions on Wirecard
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : North America seeks buyer, distances itself from German company
3AMAZON.COM, INC. : Reddit bans 'The_Donald' forum amid broad social media crackdown
4EXCLUSIVE: Germany missed chances to put Wirecard on watchlist - source
5BPER BANCA S.P.A. : Intesa bids to shake up Italy bank landscape with UBI offer

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group