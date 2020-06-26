Log in
FTSE 100 gains as investors hold out for economic rebound

06/26/2020 | 04:40am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

By Shashank Nayar and Sagarika Jaisinghani

London's FTSE 100 rose on Friday at the end of a choppy week as investors weighed optimism about a revival in business activity against a surge in global coronavirus infections, while easyJet gained after taking more steps to boost liquidity.

The low-cost airline rose 1.4% as it reported the sale and leaseback of six A320neo aircraft, shoring up its balance sheet to ride out the slump in air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.7%, with BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc among the biggest boosts. The mid-cap FTSE 250 added 0.4%. [O/R]

"Stocks are rallying based on an expectation of further stimulus measures due to the rise in U.S. infections," said Andrea Cicione, strategist at TS Lombard. "The market is really trying to find something to cheer and is in a 'bad news is good news' mood."

Fears about another lockdown due to the resurgence in coronavirus infections have dominated global equity markets this week, and the export-laden FTSE 100 is now on course to end the week more than 1% lower.

UK investors are also closely tracking Brexit negotiations, with the transition period, during which Britain remains in the EU single market and customs union, set to expire at the end of the year.

The next round of talks begins on Monday and will be held face-to-face for the first time since the coronavirus began to spread in March.

Among individual stocks, Aston Martin slumped 12.9% after the carmaker said it would issue new shares worth up to 20% of its existing equity capital, while pub operator Marston's fell 4.6% on an uncertain short-term financial outlook.

The travel index <.FTNMX5750> added 0.6% as Environment Secretary George Eustice said Britain was working on a plan to relax its quarantine for international travellers with some countries.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -9.29% 56.553 Delayed Quote.-88.00%
BP PLC 1.38% 312.9846 Delayed Quote.-34.56%
EASYJET PLC 2.15% 685.4 Delayed Quote.-52.97%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.22% 0.9047 Delayed Quote.7.19%
MARSTON'S PLC -4.73% 61.45 Delayed Quote.-49.29%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC 1.11% 15.088 Delayed Quote.-42.98%
