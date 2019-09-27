Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 hits near two-month high as rate cut remarks enfeeble sterling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 12:51pm EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 index hit a near-two-month high on Friday, outperforming European peers, as exporters were bolstered by an ailing pound after a Bank of England policymaker hinted at an interest rate cut, while hopes of a U.S-China trade deal also lifted the mood.

The globally-exposed FTSE 100 jumped more than 1%, surprisingly ending the week in the black thanks to substantial gains in the last two sessions.

A lack of any major chipmaker presence shielded the index from a profit warning from Nasdaq-listed Micron Technology, helping it outperform European's main index.

The domestically-focused FTSE 250 <.FTMC>, which had broken ranks with sterling, rose 0.8%.

In a first clear sign that the BoE is considering a cut, policymaker Michael Saunders said it may need to cut interest rates in the likely scenario that high levels of uncertainty over Brexit persist.

"This is significant as Saunders has traditionally been a hawkish voice on the Monetary Policy Committee," CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said.

Even as the Oct. 31 Brexit deadline approaches, very little is clear about how or even whether the UK will leave the European Union. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in a standoff with parliament after vowing to Britain out of the bloc on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

As a weaker pound boosts the value of exporters' revenue from overseas, international companies such as oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and BP and Asia-facing lender HSBC were the biggest boost on the main index.

Hopes that a drawn-out China-U.S. trade dispute might be nearing a solution also helped sentiment after China said on Thursday it was in close communication with the United States over trade talks next month.

Gains of roughly 1% in the last two sessions helped the FTSE 100 recoup some of the losses seen in August, when it suffered its worst monthly fall since October last year due to heightened concerns over global trade and recession.

Friday's surge has put the index course for its biggest monthly gain since April, albeit a flat quarter.

Leading gains on the main index, Britain's second-largest homebuilder, Persimmon, jumped 5.2% after the brokerage Jefferies said Brexit risks had been overplayed in the sector, and upgraded the stock.

A sub-index of housebuilders <.FTNMX3720> touched its highest level in almost a year.

Offshore oilfield services contractor Gulf Marine pared earlier gains to end 2% up after signing a deal with lenders to provide cash till year-end, while mid-cap utility Pennon Group scaled a more than one-year high after maintaining targets.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Kevin Liffey)

By Yadarisa Shabong and Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.97% 519.3 Delayed Quote.3.70%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GULF MARINE SERVICES PLC 4.82% 5.65 Delayed Quote.-48.17%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.82% 624.3 Delayed Quote.-4.28%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY -10.04% 43.72 Delayed Quote.55.91%
PENNON GROUP PLC 2.27% 810.2 Delayed Quote.14.35%
PERSIMMON 5.23% 2177 Delayed Quote.7.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
01:00pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Cyclical shares key to determining endurance of U.S. stock rally
RE
12:57pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. stock markets
RE
12:51pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hits near two-month high as rate cut remarks enfeeble sterling
RE
12:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Trump considers delisting Chinese firms from U.S. stock markets - source
RE
12:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Parse Trade Headlines -- Update
DJ
12:35pEUROPE : European shares break weeks-long winning streak on trade, recession fears
RE
12:33pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Trade Lower As Investors Weigh Potential Curbs On U.S. Portfolio Investments Into China
DJ
12:16pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver as Investors Parse Trade Headlines
DJ
11:47aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up as Financial Shares Rally
DJ
11:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Edge Up as Financial Shares Rally
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Banks facing 'enormous' challenges, says Commerzbank boss
2PENNON GROUP PLC : PENNON : Trading Statement
3IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
4VOLKSWAGEN AG : VOLKSWAGEN : In a brief keynote speech, Lucas di Grassi promoted the topic of electric mobilit..
5ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips showcases commitment to improving respiratory care at ERS 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group