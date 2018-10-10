Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE : 100 hits new 6-month low as Brexit hopes lift sterling

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2018 | 07:19pm CEST
People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain

MILAN (Reuters) - Britain's top share index hovered near a six-month low on Wednesday as rising hopes for a Brexit deal lifted the pound, hurting the shares of big multinational companies.

The FTSE 100 retreated by 1.3 percent while the pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.6 percent as tech stocks suffered their worst day since the 2016 Brexit vote and investors became anxious about rising yields impacting equities.

The top UK index fell as sterling hit a new 3-1/2 month high on reports that Britain and the European Union had made progress in negotiations over an Irish border backstop, a key hurdle in reaching a deal on Britain's planned departure from the EU in March next year.

"After a summer of heightened tensions, which saw the markets pricing in the increasing likelihood of a no-deal Brexit, it appears that both the EU and UK are now prepared to commit to some form of deal," said Ricardo Evangelista, analyst at ActivTrades in London.

Data showing the British economy's summer surge turned out to be stronger than expected, as warm weather spurred consumer spending and housebuilding, boosted domestically exposed shares but had little impact on the broader stock market.

Several analysts expect Britain and the EU to reach a negotiated Brexit deal, a scenario that could further boost the pound and weigh on the relative performance of the FTSE against global equities.

Further strength in the pound would penalise exporters but could be a tailwind for domestic stocks. The UK has set March 29, 2019 as the date of its exit from the EU.

The FTSE 100, which is down 6 percent this year against a 4.4 percent drop in the broader European market, derives 70 percent of its profits from overseas.

Among the biggest drags on the FTSE 100 were big multinationals Diageo and Reckitt Benckiser, down 2.4 and 1 percent respectively.

Burberry was the worst-performing stock, down 6.2 percent as investors sold shares in the richly valued luxury sector following a Morgan Stanley downgrade and amid worries over the key Chinese market.

Miners were also a big drag on the index, with BHP Billiton, Glencore, and Rio Tinto all falling 2 to 2.3 percent as metals prices eased.

Telecoms firm BT was the biggest gainer on the FTSE 100, up 4.2 percent as the broader sector in Europe, seen as a "defensive" play favoured during riskier times, was also in demand.

Banks proved the biggest support thanks to recent gains in global bond yields. Domestically exposed banks Barclays and Lloyds rose 2.9 percent each.

Despite the broader hopes around Brexit, shares in London-focused homebuilder Telford Homes tumbled 7 percent after it flagged rising uncertainties ahead of the country's departure from the EU. [nL4N1WQ2YM]

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
STOXX EUROPE 600 -1.61% 366.93 Delayed Quote.-4.18%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
08:22pTech stocks lead Wall St. slump as investors shun risk
RE
07:59pMARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 On Track For Longest Losing Streak In Roughly 2 Years As Tech Stocks Retreat
DJ
07:36pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply as Bond Yields Keep Climbing
DJ
07:19pFTSE : 100 hits new 6-month low as Brexit hopes lift sterling
RE
07:13pEUROPE : Tech selloff causes sharpest fall in 3-1/2 months for European stocks
RE
07:09pSouth Africa's rand weakens, stocks hit three-month low
RE
07:06pEquities slide to three-month low as tech stocks plunge
RE
06:17pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks End Sharply Lower In Global Equity Selloff
DJ
06:02pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall Sharply as Bond Yields Keep Climbing
DJ
05:56pEquities slide to three-month low as tech stocks plunge
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BURBERRY GROUP : Luxury stocks slide as Vuitton strength fails to quell China worries
2INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM CORP : INTERNATIONAL PETROLEUM : to Acquire BlackPearl Resources Inc. in Strategic Bus..
3MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Amazon scraps secret AI recruiting tool that showed bias against women
4MERCK KGAA : MERCK : Up to 10-Years of Follow-up Data Reaffirm Safety Profile of Investigational Cladribine Ta..
5BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : announces Chief Marketing Officer succession

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.