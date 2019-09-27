Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 hovers near two-month high as BoE rate cut prospect hits pound

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 03:33am EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's blue-chip stocks jumped to a near two-month high on Friday, with the biggest support from its internally-exposed components as sterling took a hit after the Bank of England's first clear signal that it was looking at a rate cut.

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% at 0717 GMT to levels not seen since Aug. 2 and set to cap off the week on a surprisingly positive note despite growing political tensions. The FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.5%.

Hopes that a long drawn-out Sino-U.S. trade war might be nearing a solution also helped sentiment after China said it was in close communication with the United States over trade talks next month.

Among stock moves, Britain's second-largest homebuilder Persimmon inched up 1% after brokerage Jefferies said Brexit risks were overplayed in the sector and upgraded the stock.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.30% 0.88941 Delayed Quote.-1.46%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PERSIMMON 1.79% 2104 Delayed Quote.7.10%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:33aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 hovers near two-month high as BoE rate cut prospect hits pound
RE
03:31aEUROPE : European shares rise on trade-fuelled optimism, London shines
RE
03:24aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on U.S. political woes, trade worries
RE
02:49aMONEYBEAT : Payment Stocks Take Brunt of Selling -- WSJ
DJ
01:18aASIA MARKETS: Asia Stocks Falter As U.S. Political Turmoil Takes A Toll
DJ
09/26FTSE : China onshore, Malaysia bonds stay on FTSE Russell's watchlist
RE
09/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Drop on Political Uncertainty
DJ
09/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks, bond yields slip on report against Trump
RE
09/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks, bond yields slip on report against Trump
RE
09/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks, bond yields slip on report against Trump
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : Imperial Warns on Impact of Vaping Crackdown -- WSJ
2BMW AG : BMW not interested in settling EU cartel investigations - WirtschaftsWoche
3COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE RICHEMONT : COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE RICHEMONT : Richemont Buys Italy's Buccellati
4ICHIGO : Launch of Ichigo J.League Shareholder Program
5More than third of small UK companies fear no-deal Brexit hit - FSB

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group