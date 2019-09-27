FTSE 100 hovers near two-month high as BoE rate cut prospect hits pound

The FTSE 100 index rose 0.8% at 0717 GMT to levels not seen since Aug. 2 and set to cap off the week on a surprisingly positive note despite growing political tensions. The FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.5%.

Hopes that a long drawn-out Sino-U.S. trade war might be nearing a solution also helped sentiment after China said it was in close communication with the United States over trade talks next month.

Among stock moves, Britain's second-largest homebuilder Persimmon inched up 1% after brokerage Jefferies said Brexit risks were overplayed in the sector and upgraded the stock.

(Reporting by Indranil Sarkar and Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)