Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 lifted by mining, bank shares; easyJet drags down airlines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/01/2019 | 03:58am EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's main index rose on Monday as mining companies gained on upbeat data from China and progress in U.S.-Sino trade talks, though easyJet's weak trading update pulled down airline stocks.

The FTSE 100 climbed 0.6 percent by 0826 GMT. The more domestically focussed FTSE 250 rose 0.7 percent.

Mining shares jumped 2 percent to a 10-month high as base metals prices rose, including nickel. Data suggested that stimulus measures in China, the world's biggest nickel consumer, are boosting the economy.

Trade progress also helped shares in HSBC and luxury brand Burberry.

"The trade deal is going very well," U.S. President Donald Trump had said on Friday. Trade talks between the world's two largest economies is set to resume this week.

However, the Brexit conundrum continued, with parliament set to vote on different Brexit options later in the day. The default remained for the UK to fall out of the European Union without a deal on April 12.

All sectors of the FTSE 100 had risen, with WPP, the world's biggest advertising group, leading the gains after a Deutsche Bank rating upgrade.

Among a handful of blue-chip losers was easyJet, which slumped 7 percent after it flagged "softness" in ticket pricing, as Brexit uncertainties led to weaker customer demand.

EasyJet's cautious tone brought down shares in British Airways owner IAG and the London-listed shares of Ryanair by 2 percent and 5 percent respectively.

Struggling retailer Debenhams also slumped 7 percent after sportswear group Sports Direct said other shareholders in the department store group expressed their support for appointing Mike Ashley as Debenhams CEO.

Among midcaps, Royal Mail added 3 percent after brokerage Berenberg upgraded the stock to "hold".

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong, editing by Larry King)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BURBERRY GROUP 0.74% 1969 Delayed Quote.12.62%
DEBENHAMS PLC -4.00% 2.59 Delayed Quote.-47.41%
EASYJET -8.15% 1026.5 Delayed Quote.1.13%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.44% 632.1 Delayed Quote.-3.65%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP -1.48% 504.25 Delayed Quote.-17.15%
ROYAL MAIL 2.81% 244.9 Delayed Quote.-12.42%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS -5.06% 11.085 Delayed Quote.8.51%
WPP GROUP 3.63% 840.2 Delayed Quote.-4.23%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:21aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Climb On Upbeat China Data, Indicating Bullish Start To New Quarter
DJ
04:14aGlobal Stocks Rise on Chinese Data
DJ
03:58aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lifted by mining, bank shares; easyJet drags down airlines
RE
03:48aEUROPE : European shares rally on trade cheer, upbeat China factory data
RE
02:40aBond yield curveball stalls global stocks rally
RE
01:42aAsian stocks rally as China's factory bounce lifts confidence
RE
12:49aSingapore stocks rise nearly 1 percent, Philippines drops
RE
12:12aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Jump After Surprise Bounce In China's Manufacturing
DJ
03/31Fear of Missing Out' Pushes Investors Toward Stocks
DJ
03/30MARKET SNAPSHOT: This Time, An Inverted Yield Curve Suggests The Stock Market Has Already Peaked, Some Analysts Say
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Global Mergers Become Campaign Fodder
2CENTRICA : CENTRICA : Funds place bets against Centrica as price cap hits
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : South Korea's burned out millennials choose YouTube over Sa..
4SANOFI : SANOFI: Availability of the Pre-quarterly Results Communication
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Global Deals Cool Amid Tensions

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About