Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 loses ground as exporters slip, Rolls-Royce topples

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 03:41am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians leave and enter the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - Britain's top share index edged lower on Friday as exporter stocks weakened on the back of a firmer sterling, driven by rising hopes of a Brexit deal, and Rolls-Royce tumbled after longer-than-expected repairs of its Trent 1000 engines.

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0715 GMT, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index inched 0.2% higher.

Hopes of a Brexit deal after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that one was possible, helped the pound extend overnight gains against the dollar to a two-month high.

Dollar-earners such as Unilever and HSBC weighed on the main index.

Rolls-Royce lost 3.3% after the engine-maker said it expects problems with its Trent 1000 engines to take longer to fix.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.26% 0.87967 Delayed Quote.-1.64%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.83% 611 Delayed Quote.-4.78%
TRENT LTD 4.50% 464.1 End-of-day quote.28.92%
UNILEVER N.V. -0.81% 53.96 Delayed Quote.14.92%
UNILEVER PLC -1.62% 4833.53 Delayed Quote.19.75%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
03:43aEUROPE : European shares rise as retailers, defensive stocks gain
RE
03:41aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 loses ground as exporters slip, Rolls-Royce topples
RE
02:48aStocks: Altria's E-Cigarette Bet Becomes Drag on Shares -- WSJ
DJ
12:30aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Edge lower; Philippines leads losses on foreign outflows
RE
09/19ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise As U.S., China Return To Negotiating Table
DJ
09/19Dow Industrials Give Up Gains, Poised for Modest Weekly Loss
DJ
09/19MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Lose Steam To End Near Unchanged After S&P 500 Nears Record Territory
DJ
09/19TSX rises 0.35 percent to 16,859.77
RE
09/19WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500 Edges Higher, Nears Record Levels
DJ
09/19FEDEX : Transports Keep Flashing Warning Signals Even as Stocks Flirt With Records
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1Real crunch from Saudi Arabia's oil outage has yet to be felt
2NOKIA OYJ : NOKIA OYJ : Viettel and Nokia broadcast 5G in Ho Chi Minh City
3ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP : Britain's Thomas Cook scrambles for $250 million to avert collapse
4U.S. building coalition after Saudi oil attack, Iran warns against war
5Chinese officials to visit U.S. farmland as trade talks continue -U.S. agriculture chief

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group