FTSE 100 loses ground as exporters slip, Rolls-Royce topples

The FTSE 100 slipped 0.3% by 0715 GMT, while the domestically-focussed FTSE 250 index inched 0.2% higher.

Hopes of a Brexit deal after European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said on Thursday that one was possible, helped the pound extend overnight gains against the dollar to a two-month high.

Dollar-earners such as Unilever and HSBC weighed on the main index.

Rolls-Royce lost 3.3% after the engine-maker said it expects problems with its Trent 1000 engines to take longer to fix.

