Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 lower as drugmakers, Shell weaken; Hargreaves tumbles

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 04:28am EDT
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - Losses for healthcare and oil stocks pushed London's FTSE 100 marginally lower on Tuesday as worries about trade and economic growth continued to dominate markets, while money manager Hargreaves Lansdown was hit by the suspension of one of the Woodford investment funds.

The FTSE 100, initially down half a percent in a continuation of losses on Wall Street and Asian markets overnight, recovered to trade down just 0.1% by 0910 GMT. The FTSE 250 was roughly flat.

Britain's two big global drugmakers AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, much in demand in the previous session as defensive plays against the risk of a deeper global economic slowdown, were the main weight on the blue chip index.

Oil majors also fell, with Shell down nearly 1% even as it forecast an increase to its dividend payouts and raised its free cash flow outlook. [O/R]

"Further upside in markets could well be challenging unless there is a change to the macroeconomic picture, something that is starting to look increasingly unlikely, given that central banks now appear to be shifting onto a more dovish footing," Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said.

Worries that President Donald Trump's trade wars with major partners including China and Mexico could tip the global economy into recession were at the heart of a more than 6% fall in major stock markets in May.

The FTSE did better, falling just 3.5%, protected by a Brexit-driven weakening of the pound that bolstered foreign revenues for its big multinational companies.

Some hint of the risks for the fund management community of an end to a decade-long stocks rally, however, showed up in the suspension of high-profile fund manager Neil Woodford suspended dealing in the Woodford Equity Income Fund.

Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown, which includes the Woodford fund in six of its Multi-Manager investment packages, fell more than 5% in response.

"It's been a tough few years for Woodford and things look like they will get worse still," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Builder Kier Group, which tanked more than 40% on Monday after a profit warning, fell another 8%.

Another stark reminder of the toll the prolonged and delayed Brexit process is taking on consumers came from the British Retail Consortium, whose data showed shoppers cut back spending in May by the most in more than two decades.

Shares of retailers and consumer goods companies declined in response, with online grocer Ocado down 3.1% and homebuilder Barratt down 2.7% on the FTSE 100.

Fashion retailer Ted Baker slid 3% on the mid-cap index.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA 0.30% 5965 Delayed Quote.1.21%
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS -1.77% 542.8 Delayed Quote.19.45%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -1.01% 1533.8 Delayed Quote.3.89%
HARGREAVES LANSDOWN -5.87% 2100 Delayed Quote.20.50%
KIER GROUP PLC -5.18% 155.3098 Delayed Quote.-59.85%
OCADO GROUP PLC -2.26% 1144.5 Delayed Quote.48.29%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE -2.43% 1003 Delayed Quote.8.95%
TED BAKER PLC -4.80% 1308 Delayed Quote.-11.35%
WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC -8.76% 69.795 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:36aEUROPE : Tech selloff spreads to European stocks, carmakers up
RE
04:28aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 lower as drugmakers, Shell weaken; Hargreaves tumbles
RE
04:10aGlobal Stocks Slide After U.S. Tech Selloff
DJ
02:29aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mostly Fall As Investors Mull Trade War, Potential Rate Cut By Fed
DJ
06/03MARKET SNAPSHOT: Nasdaq Ends In Correction Territory As Tech Giants Come Under Closer Government Scrutiny
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides Into Correction Territory
DJ
06/03WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
06/03TSX falls  0.13 percent to 16,015.89
RE
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
06/03Nasdaq Slides as Investors Weigh Tech Probes
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : U.S. moving toward major antitrust probe of tech giants
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell Expects to Return $125 Billion or More to Shareholders in Next F..
3EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION : EXXON MOBIL : Shell eyes dividend and spending boost after 2020
4HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : to sever broking ties with Goldman
5ENSCO ROWAN PLC : ENSCO ROWAN : EnscoRowan Announces Consent Solicitation with Respect to Rowan Companies Note..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About