Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 manages small gains as May outlines Brexit Plan B

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/21/2019 | 12:42pm EST
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - British blue-chip shares eked out small gains as industrials were comforted by Prime Minister Theresa May's presentation to parliament of her European Union divorce deal Plan B, even as a stronger pound weighed on the index.

London's FTSE 100 closed 0.03 percent higher after hitting near session lows with sterling gaining ground following May's comments that she would seek further concessions from the EU on a back-up plan to avoid a hard border in Ireland. The mid-cap index <.FTMC> ended the day flat.

Trading on Monday was muted as U.S. markets remained closed for Martin Luther King day and volumes in both British indexes were a little over half the 90-day average daily turnover.

UK shares outperformed European peers, where data showing the Chinese economy slowed at the end of last year weighed on sentiment.

Sterling hit session highs against the U.S. dollar after May promised to be more open with parliament in negotiating the country's future relationship with the European Union.

Industrial shares <.FTNMX2750> added 1.8 percent and hit their highest since early December, while an index of housebuilders <.FTNMX3720> erased session losses to close flat after May's reassurances on Brexit. Melrose jumped 2 percent to the top of FTSE 100.

"EN ROUTE FOR ACCIDENTAL NO-DEAL"

"Just because you may not want a no-deal doesn’t mean you will avoid a no-deal. I think we are en route for an accidental no-deal. But the markets don’t seem to be pricing that in," CMC Markets analyst David Madden said, pointing to a stronger pound.

With roughly two months to go before Britain is due to leave the EU, May said she could not take a no-deal Brexit off the table as there was not yet an alternative, and the EU would not be unlikely to extend Article 50 without a plan to secure parliament's approval.

But May and other European Union leaders have a shared determination for Britain to leave the bloc with an agreement, her spokesman said on Monday.

On the corporate news front, London Stock Exchange shares climbed 1.2 percent after a report that the company is interested in bidding for Norway's Oslo Bors.

Kingfisher was the biggest blue-chip faller with a 4 percent drop after RBC cut its rating on the DIY retailer to "underperform", noting that the macro and housing backdrop remains unsupportive in the UK and France.

Miners <.FTNMX1770> were also weighing on the main index as a slowdown in the world's top metals consumer, China, stoked fears over demand and hurt copper prices.

The Brexit update overshadowed a slew of corporate news from midcaps.

Shopping mall operator Hammerson fell 3.4 percent, top drag on FTSE 250, after JP Morgan cut its rating to "Neutral".

William Hill fell nearly 2 percent after the bookmaker said it would remodel its retail business after warning that full-year profit will fall 15 percent.

Takeaway ordering website Just Eat ended a choppy session with a 0.7 percent gain after saying its chief executive Peter Plumb was stepping down after just 16 months at the helm.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru, Editing by Helen Reid and Ed Osmond)

By Muvija M and Arathy S Nair
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HAMMERSON -3.41% 345.7 Delayed Quote.8.65%
JUST EAT 0.67% 662.8 Delayed Quote.12.20%
KINGFISHER -4.01% 217.7 Delayed Quote.9.30%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 1.19% 4507 Delayed Quote.9.65%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES 1.92% 172.8 Delayed Quote.3.48%
OSLO BORS VPS HOLDING ASA --End-of-day quote.
WILLIAM HILL -1.65% 172.9 Delayed Quote.13.42%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:42pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 manages small gains as May outlines Brexit Plan B
RE
12:33pGlobal Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows
DJ
12:07pEUROPE : European shares slip after weak Chinese GDP data
RE
10:37aTSX falls in broad-based declines amid global equity gloom
RE
09:59aLONDON MARKETS: FTSE 100 Inches Up After China Data; May To Outline Latest Brexit Proposal
DJ
09:50aMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stock Futures Fall In Shortened Session As China Data Reinforces Global Slowdown Fears
DJ
08:46aGlobal Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows
DJ
08:33aEUROPE MARKETS: Slow Annual Growth For China Pulls European Markets Down
DJ
07:44aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise Despite Slower Economic Growth In China
DJ
06:16aGlobal Stocks Weaken as China's Growth Slows
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1HENKEL AG & CO KGAA : HENKEL : Shares Fall on Disappointing Guidance, 2018 Results -- Update
2DELIVERY HERO : UK meal delivery firm Just Eat and CEO go separate ways
3PROCTER & GAMBLE COMPANY : Henkel tumbles as Persil maker warns investment to hit profit
4Oil edge up as investors latch on to OPEC cuts, supply outlook
5NEWSTRIKE BRANDS LTD : NEWSTRIKE BRANDS : Bolsters Executive Team with Senior Level Appointments

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.