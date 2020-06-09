Log in
FTSE 100 opens lower as British American Tobacco weighs

06/09/2020 | 03:21am EDT
Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

London's FTSE 100 index was dragged lower at the opening bell on Tuesday by losses in British American Tobacco, after the company cut its annual profit and revenue forecasts.

The cigarette maker fell 2.8% after it flagged a demand hit due to prolonged lockdowns in South Africa and Mexico and weak sales in countries including Bangladesh and Vietnam.

The curbs also impacted housebuilder Bellway Plc, which dropped 0.3%, as it sold fewer homes between August and May.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.4% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 fell 0.2%.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BELLWAY P.L.C. -2.77% 2873.52 Delayed Quote.-22.30%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -2.39% 3047 Delayed Quote.-3.37%
DOW JONES AFRICA TITANS 50 INDEX 1.16% 451.04 Delayed Quote.-17.00%
DOW JONES SOUTH AFRICA(ZAR) 0.33% 1645.21 Delayed Quote.-9.12%
S&P AFRICA 40 INDEX -0.69% 148.53 Delayed Quote.-13.46%
