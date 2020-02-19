Log in
FTSE 100 rebounds as housebuilders gain, new virus cases drop

02/19/2020 | 03:28am EST
People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain

London's FTSE 100 rebounded in tandem with global markets on Wednesday as housebuilders advanced after HSBC upgraded its view on the stocks ahead of a first batch of results next week, while the number of new coronavirus cases in China fell.

The FTSE 100 added 0.7%, with Berkeley, Barratt, Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon rising between 1.4%-3%.

Miners <.FTNMX1770> and oil stocks Shell and BP boosted the index. HSBC also rebounded from a more than 6% slide in the previous session when it reported lower profit and laid out plans for a strategic overhaul.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 gained 0.3%, led by a 6% jump in Hochschild Mining after it reported 2019 results and laid out targets for next year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC 1.58% 885.4 Delayed Quote.16.64%
BERKELEY GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 3.10% 5538 Delayed Quote.10.35%
BP PLC 0.50% 460.4 Delayed Quote.-2.99%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HOCHSCHILD MINING PLC 6.01% 169.86 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.87% 563 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.69% 58.08 Delayed Quote.-13.27%
PERSIMMON 1.20% 3289 Delayed Quote.20.33%
TAYLOR WIMPEY 0.91% 234 Delayed Quote.19.80%
WTI 0.52% 52.41 Delayed Quote.-16.22%
