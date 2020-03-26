Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 retreats after strongest two-day surge ever

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 04:26am EDT
People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain

London stock markets fell on Thursday after staging a robust recovery in the past two days as investors feared the incoming economic data will cement their worries of a sharp economic slump as the coronavirus crisis hits the entire world.

After posting the biggest two-day percentage gain since the blue-chip index was launched in 1984, it dropped 2.6% as heavyweights such as British American Tobacco, Ferguson and Prudential traded without entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out.

Data showed British retail sales failed to grow at all in February, even before shops shuttered due to the lockdown. All eyes will turn to the U.S. jobless claims report, which many fear will be one of the worst in history.

Among other stocks, aerospace engineer Senior Plc gained 8.7% as it took cost-cutting actions to save cash to deal with the expected impact of the coronavirus crisis, but suspended its 2020 outlook, scrapped dividend.

Electricals retailer Dixons Carphone fell 2% after it warned of not meeting its profit and debt outlook due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar and Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC -0.81% 2507 Delayed Quote.-21.52%
DIXONS CARPHONE -0.82% 79.94 Delayed Quote.-44.06%
FERGUSON PLC 3.02% 5208 Delayed Quote.-25.75%
PRUDENTIAL PLC -0.09% 987.3716 Delayed Quote.-30.29%
SENIOR PLC 4.59% 77.5 Delayed Quote.-56.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Markets"
04:34aGlobal Stocks Retreat After Back-to-Back Gains in Dow
DJ
04:26aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats after strongest two-day surge ever
RE
04:17aEUROPE : European stocks drop as record stimulus deal fails to stop coronavirus anxiety
RE
03/25Dow's Rise Caps Its First Back-to-Back Gain Since February
DJ
03/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Close Higher After Dow's Best Day in 87 Years
DJ
03/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Keep Rising After Dow's Best Day in 87 Years
DJ
03/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Keep Rising After Dow's Best Day in 87 Years
DJ
03/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stocks seesaw as vote awaited on stimulus deal
RE
03/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Keep Rising After Dow's Best Day in 87 Years
DJ
03/25WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Keep Rising After Dow's Best Day in 87 Years
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. Senate approves big rescue for struggling aviation sector
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : SINGAPORE AIRLINES : halts trading pending announcement
3U.S. auto sales in states with coronavirus lockdown orders to drop 80%
4ABN AMRO BANK N.V. : ABN AMRO records incidental net loss of USD 200 million
5HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. : HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY : Global smartphone sales fell 14% in Februa..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group