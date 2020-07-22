Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 retreats as virus fears dent recovery optimism

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/22/2020 | 04:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

London's FTSE 100 dipped on Wednesday as a worsening COVID-19 pandemic dulled optimism around a swift economic recovery, while Melrose Industries slumped to two-month lows after booking a quarterly loss.

Turnaround specialist Melrose tumbled 16.7% to the bottom of the FTSE 100 as it signalled it could cut jobs to combat the coronavirus-led downturn.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was down 0.5%, tracking declines in Europe with global coronavirus cases surging past 15 million. Financial, energy and industrial stocks were among the biggest drags on the index. [.EU]

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat with gains for tech and healthcare firms offset by declines in consumer discretionary and real estate stocks.

Bank stocks <.FTNMX8350> fell more than 1%, tracking new lows in UK government bond yields.

"It's a pause before you find out what's next around the corner (and eyes are now on) the United States to get some sort of extra stimulus package for that next leg higher," said David Madden, analyst at CMC Markets in London.

The FTSE 100 has rebounded sharply from a coronavirus-driven crash in March, but gains have slowed since May with the export-laden index struggling to rise for more than three days in a row as the spike in global cases raises fears of another round of lockdowns.

A Reuters poll found Britain's economy is expected to expand at its quickest pace in decades in the third quarter following a record plunge in the previous quarter, but a majority of the respondents said the outlook had not improved.

Expectations for second-quarter corporate profits in Europe have also deteriorated, according to Refinitiv data.

In domestic earnings-driven news, home improvement retailer Kingfisher jumped 10% to its highest in more than a year as it forecast a rise in underlying first-half profit.

By Sagarika Jaisinghani
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC -1.54% 348.0506 Delayed Quote.141.13%
KINGFISHER PLC 10.22% 248.2 Delayed Quote.3.73%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC -15.28% 102.4496 Delayed Quote.-49.83%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
04:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats as virus fears dent recovery optimism
RE
01:49aEUROPE : Defensives drag down European shares from four-month highs
RE
07/21Dow Industrials End Higher as Investors Look to Earnings
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE INC. : S&P 500 turns positive for 2020, but most stocks are missing the party
2QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED : Last Qantas 747 departs Sydney for Mojave retirement
3IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : Spain's Iberdrola expects 2020 profit growth despite H1 virus impact
4AKZO NOBEL N.V. : AkzoNobel's Q2 results show strong focus on margin and cost savings in response to COVID-19 ..
5TESLA, INC. : Tesla Drives Toward a Milestone -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group