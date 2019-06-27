Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 rises on brighter Sino-U.S. trade picture

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/27/2019 | 04:53am EDT
A broker reacts on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 rose on Thursday after a report that the United States and China had agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute drove solid gains in Asia-exposed financial stocks and miners.

The FTSE 100 added 0.3% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.2% by 0749 GMT.

The South China Morning Post (SCMP), citing sources, said Washington and Beijing had agreed to a truce before leaders of the two nations meet at the G20 summit, putting the next round of U.S. tariffs on more Chinese goods on hold.

That helped shares of HSBC and Prudential boost the blue-chip index, while miners such as Rio Tinto and BHP also provided support as copper prices strengthened.

Thursday's gains put the FTSE 100, which had already rallied this month on bets that the U.S. Federal Reserve would cut interest rates, on course for its biggest monthly gain since April 2018.

"We can now expect an awful lot of newsflow on trade and tariffs over the next two days, so it's wise to be cautious about reading too much into statements," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 3.5% and was on track for its best day in more than four months after it named Carrefour's Thierry Garnier as its new chief executive.

BAT was the most notable blue-chip stock in the red, giving up 1.3% on a combination of a modest rise in the pound and ex-dividend trading.

Engineering firm Senior tumbled almost 11% on the mid-cap index and was on course for its worst day in more than 2-1/2 years. Traders cited the fall to Barclays downgrading its rating on the stock to 'equal-weight' from 'overweight'.

Serco climbed 6% to a more than two-year high, however, after a recent run of contract wins helped the outsourcer nudge its annual revenue target higher.

Shares of Pendragon, hammered earlier this month after a profit warning, slid 4% after the car dealership said its chief executive would step down because of a "difference in priorities", delaying its strategic review.

"We maintain our view that Pendragon's problems are multiple and deep-rooted and that any management team will face an uphill challenge in the current trading environment," Liberum analysts wrote.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Jan Harvey)

By Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHP GROUP PLC 0.50% 2018.5 Delayed Quote.21.49%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 0.41% 2767.5 Delayed Quote.12.36%
CARREFOUR 1.26% 16.88 Real-time Quote.11.84%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.75% 654.4 Delayed Quote.0.43%
KINGFISHER 3.26% 212.5 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
PENDRAGON PLC -4.86% 16.84 Delayed Quote.-21.33%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.19% 1697.5 Delayed Quote.19.76%
RIO TINTO 0.53% 4861.5 Delayed Quote.29.44%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 3.01% 106.26 End-of-day quote.31.46%
SENIOR PLC -11.09% 205 Delayed Quote.21.86%
SERCO GROUP PLC 5.15% 142.8 Delayed Quote.42.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:53aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 rises on brighter Sino-U.S. trade picture
RE
04:41aEuropean Stocks Follow Asian Indexes Higher
DJ
04:21aEUROPE : European shares set to snap four-day losing streak on U.S.-China trade optimism
RE
12:39aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise as tentative trade truce report boosts sentiment
RE
12:05aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Rise On Renewed Hopes Of Trade Truce Emerging From G-20 Meeting
DJ
06/26WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Mixed as Investors Wait for Trade Progress
DJ
06/26Tech Up as Micron's Huawei Move Boosts Chip Stocks -- Tech Roundup
DJ
06/26MARKET SNAPSHOT: S&P 500 Logs Longest Losing Skid In About 7 Weeks
DJ
06/26Industrials Continue Strong Run Despite Pullback in Goods Orders -- Update
DJ
06/26Dollar gains on lower rate cut expectations, stocks flat
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Adds Legal Help To Resolve Liabilities
3CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S : CHRISTIAN HANSEN A/S : Shares of Denmark's Chr Hansen tumble after sales warnin..
4Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
5HENNES & MAURITZ : HENNES & MAURITZ : H&M shares jump as early summer sales shine

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About