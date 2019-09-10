Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100's changing face - trip down memory lane

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/10/2019 | 09:17am EDT
A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Marks & Spencer's exit from the FTSE 100 underlines how times have changed since the blue-chip index was launched in 1984, when it was dominated by British companies including household names like M&S, Cadbury and House of Fraser.

Home-grown talent is increasingly absent from the FTSE, now valued at $2.4 trillion (1.94 trillion pounds), as failure to grow domestically or make the cut internationally has seen companies disappear via mergers, demotions, de-listing or privatisation.

MFI Furniture was among founding members of the index that failed to survive after privately-owned IKEA entered the UK market in the 1980s.

British Home Stores and Magnet & Southerns were other big retail names that have either failed or been bought by other companies.

These household brands have been giving way to big corporations that make the bulk of their revenues outside Britain. The most recent FTSE constituents pocket just 29% of their revenue from the UK.

Marks & Spencer, which was the fifth-most-valuable company at the FTSE's inception, now ranks just 111th by market capitalisation -- too small to qualify.

M&S shares have lost about 40% of their value since January 2018 as the British high street stalwart has struggled with competition in clothing and food, particularly online.

Other famous names at the risk of falling through the trap doors soon are Morrison Supermarkets, Sainsbury's and B&Q-owner Kingfisher, now sitting at the bottom-end of the index.

Until recently, M&S, Sainsbury's and Tesco were some of the 28 original members still in the FTSE.

New joiners in the most recent reshuffle included precious metals mining firm Polymetal, Hikma, a generic drugmaker earning the bulk of its revenue from the United States, and aerospace and defence group Meggitt.

By sector weightings, banks & financial services, mining and energy stocks now make up nearly 40% of the index, while retail has shrunk to less than 3% from 8% in 1996.

Other major sectors to take a hit in the last two decades were technology, media & telecoms, which together have shrunk to just 7.5% from nearly a quarter in early 2000s.

Here's the sectoral break-down of the index since 1996:

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzzifr/14/5825/5825/Pasted%20Image.jpg

How British retailers M&S, Sainsbury's have underperformed the FTSE 100 index

https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/buzzifr/14/5884/5884/Pasted%20Image.jpg

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by Catherine Evans)

By Thyagaraju Adinarayan
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC 0.48% 507.1 Delayed Quote.1.78%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HIKMA PHARMACEUTICALS -0.23% 1913.5 Delayed Quote.11.77%
J SAINSBURY PLC 3.19% 207.1643 Delayed Quote.-24.23%
KINGFISHER 1.63% 205.4 Delayed Quote.-2.65%
MARKS & SPENCER GROUP PLC 2.52% 201.0222 Delayed Quote.-17.08%
MEGGITT PLC -0.44% 632 Delayed Quote.35.20%
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL -2.27% 1121.5 Delayed Quote.39.29%
TESCO PLC -0.52% 229.4788 Delayed Quote.21.30%
WM MORRISON SUPERMARKETS 1.31% 189.7 Delayed Quote.-12.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
09:17aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100's changing face - trip down memory lane
RE
09:02aU.S. Stock Futures Follow Global Markets Lower
DJ
08:15aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures -- Technical Analysis
DJ
08:12aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Drift Lower, Put S&P 500 In Danger Of Back-to-back Losses
DJ
08:06aLONDON MARKETS: U.K. Stocks Inch Higher As BlackRock Advises Investors To Pounce On Brexit Selloffs
DJ
07:38aTSX futures lower as gold prices drop
RE
07:36aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Expected to Follow Global Markets Lower
DJ
06:07aGlobal Stocks Dip With Central Banks in Focus
DJ
05:23aEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Stocks Drift Lower As EdF Stumbles On Nuclear Fault
DJ
05:03aDefensives lead Europe stocks lower ahead of ECB meeting
RE
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE : ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : France's EDF flags problems with nuclear welds, shares dive
2CAPITAL & COUNTIES PROPERTIES PLC : Intu shares surge on speculation of private equity bid
3WeWork IPO valuation likely below $20 billion, clouding SoftBank's vision
4BALFOUR BEATTY : Bovis targets Galliford's housing arm with improved bid
5LA DORIA SPA : LA DORIA : Publication of the 2019 Half-Year Report See Attachment View research

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group