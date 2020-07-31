Log in
FTSE 100 set for monthly declines, pressured by pandemic woes

07/31/2020 | 03:31am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks past the London Stock Exchange Group building in the City of London financial district, whilst British stocks tumble as investors fear that the coronavirus outbreak could stall the global economy

London's FTSE 100 was set for its first monthly decline since the coronavirus-driven crash in March as a historic slump in the U.S. economy fanned fears of a slower global recovery, while British Airways-owner IAG slipped on plans to raise equity.

IAG shed 5.3% as it said it would raise about 2.75 billion euros (2.49 billion pounds) in a capital increase backed by its biggest shareholder, Qatar Airways, to strengthen its finances after the pandemic wiped out global travel.

NatWest Group tumbled 0.9% after posting a first-half loss due to swelling loan loss provisions.

The FTSE 100, however, was flat on Friday, helped by a 1.1% gain for British American Tobacco as it reported a better-than-expected first-half profit on strong demand from the United States, its biggest market.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was also flat, with losses for industrial, financial and consumer discretionary stocks countered by gains in materials, real estate and tech-related stocks.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC 1.84% 2708.5 Delayed Quote.-17.79%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -5.91% 170.45 Delayed Quote.-71.03%
NATWEST GROUP PLC 0.52% 106.5 Delayed Quote.-55.91%
