Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 set for weekly gains on stimulus, vaccine hopes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/17/2020 | 03:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange in London

The FTSE 100 was set to close Friday with its first weekly gain in four as hopes of more stimulus and signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 vaccine supported risk sentiment amid a surge in global infections.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was up 0.2% in early trade, tracking small gains in Asia following a drop on Thursday that was sparked by underwhelming retail sales data from China.

Healthcare, consumer staples and utilities stocks boosted the FTSE 100, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 shed about 0.2% due to weakness in consumer discretionary, industrial and financial stocks.

In Europe, focus turned to Brussels where European Union leaders are expected to hammer out details of a 750-billion-euro recovery fund over a two-day meeting.

In thin company news, British Airways, the world's largest operator of Boeing 747s, said it would retire its entire jumbo jet fleet with immediate effect after the novel coronavirus pandemic sent air travel into freefall.

Shares of BA's parent firm IAG fell 2.7% amid a broader sell-off in travel-related stocks <.FTNMX5750>.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -4.92% 178.7 Delayed Quote.-42.31%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -4.02% 215.6 Delayed Quote.-64.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
03:43aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 set for weekly gains on stimulus, vaccine hopes
RE
01:47aEUROPE : Swedish earnings, Daimler support European stocks ahead of EU summit
RE
07/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks End Lower as Economic Concerns Flare Up
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1DRAGANFLY INC. : CONNECTICUT TOWN'S DRONE PROGRAM GROUNDED: What Businesses Can Learn From Latest Battle Balan..
2SWISSCOM AG : Swisscom Mulls Potential Sale of BICS Shares
3AKRON PAO : PUBLIC JOINT STOCK ACRON : Acron Group's Commercial Output Up 3% in H1 2020
4SWEDISH MATCH AB : SWEDISH MATCH : Half Year Report January - June 2020
5CAPGEMINI SE : CAPGEMINI : The right data at the right time in the right way

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group