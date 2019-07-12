Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 set to snap six-day losing streak, Thomas Cook tanks

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/12/2019 | 04:20am EDT
A worker shelters from the rain as he passes the London Stock Exchange in London

(Reuters) - Gains in financial stocks and miners drove London's main index higher on Friday amid increasing bets that the U.S. central bank will cut interest rates later this month, while Thomas Cook shares tanked after a proposed 750 million-pound bailout.

The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.3% by 0755 GMT, outperforming the broader European index, which was weighed down by a profit warning from carmaker Daimler.

Market sentiment was lifted by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week, after he said the central bank was prepared to "act as appropriate" to counter a threat to the economy, raising hopes the bank would ease policy.

"The more Powell talks up the risks to the U.S. economy, the more equities rise. It's backwards stuff but it's how the market is moving," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Wilson added that stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data should give policymakers a reason to pause and reassess market conditions.

"Should doubts be creeping in about what the Fed is doing here? Well, the uptick in core CPI should certainly make policymakers think twice."

The main index saw broad gains, led by financial stocks <.FTNMX8350> and miners <.FTNMX1770>. Investors were also looking for lending data from China due later on Friday and GDP data next week.

Thomas Cook slumped more than 40% to an all-time low. Its proposed bailout would hand control of its packaged-tour business to largest shareholder Fosun Tourism and would significantly dilute stakes of existing shareholders.

The world's oldest tour operator has been battling fading demand for packaged holidays and high debt, and traders said shares were being hammered as investors had been hoping Fosun would buy out the entire company.

Wilson said several questions about how the refinancing deal would impact a proposed sale of the airline business also remained.

Shares of blue-chip healthcare giants GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca fell for the second straight session, after the U.S. government scrapped a key plan to lower prescription medicine prices.

Hiscox skidded almost 5%. The insurer warned of continued deterioration in the market.

Small-cap Lookers, whose shares have almost halved in value this year as the car dealership chain battles weaker car demand in Britain, dropped another 26% after it warned on annual profit.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

By Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA -1.16% 6315 Delayed Quote.8.67%
DAIMLER AG -0.42% 46.59 Delayed Quote.1.61%
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP End-of-day quote.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.67% 1622.2 Delayed Quote.9.47%
HISCOX LTD -5.16% 1653 Delayed Quote.7.59%
LOOKERS PLC -21.92% 35.5 Delayed Quote.-49.84%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -38.23% 8.0559 Delayed Quote.-56.84%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:20aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 set to snap six-day losing streak, Thomas Cook tanks
RE
04:17aAsian, European Stocks Tick Higher
DJ
03:36aTHOMAS COOK : European shares flat, Daimler's profit warning knocks auto stocks
RE
02:43aNikkei edges up as Fast Retailing jumps; Yaskawa's earnings drag on machinery stocks
RE
01:37aASIA MARKETS: Asian Shares Largely Rise After Wall Street Sets New Records
DJ
07/11Nikkei flat; Yaskawa's weak earnings drag on machinery stocks
RE
07/11WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow climb as health insurers, financials gain
RE
07/11World stocks rise as bond yields buoy financials; oil drops
RE
07/11Health-Care Rally Helps Lift Dow to Record Close
DJ
07/11Global stocks rise as bond yields buoy financials; oil drops
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING RESHUFFLES MANAGEMENT OF GROUNDED 737: memo
2DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Cuts 2019 Earnings Outlook Again
3ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Cuts Outlook for Asia Unit's IPO
4FOSUN INTERNATIONAL LIMITED : Thomas Cook turns to China's Fosun to save oldest travel firm
5JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY : Trump blasts Bitcoin, Facebook's Libra, demands they face banking regulations

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About