FTSE 100 set to snap six-day losing streak, Thomas Cook tanks

The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> added 0.3% by 0755 GMT, outperforming the broader European index, which was weighed down by a profit warning from carmaker Daimler.

Market sentiment was lifted by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week, after he said the central bank was prepared to "act as appropriate" to counter a threat to the economy, raising hopes the bank would ease policy.

"The more Powell talks up the risks to the U.S. economy, the more equities rise. It's backwards stuff but it's how the market is moving," Markets.com analyst Neil Wilson said.

Wilson added that stronger-than-expected U.S. inflation data should give policymakers a reason to pause and reassess market conditions.

"Should doubts be creeping in about what the Fed is doing here? Well, the uptick in core CPI should certainly make policymakers think twice."

The main index saw broad gains, led by financial stocks <.FTNMX8350> and miners <.FTNMX1770>. Investors were also looking for lending data from China due later on Friday and GDP data next week.

Thomas Cook slumped more than 40% to an all-time low. Its proposed bailout would hand control of its packaged-tour business to largest shareholder Fosun Tourism and would significantly dilute stakes of existing shareholders.

The world's oldest tour operator has been battling fading demand for packaged holidays and high debt, and traders said shares were being hammered as investors had been hoping Fosun would buy out the entire company.

Wilson said several questions about how the refinancing deal would impact a proposed sale of the airline business also remained.

Shares of blue-chip healthcare giants GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca fell for the second straight session, after the U.S. government scrapped a key plan to lower prescription medicine prices.

Hiscox skidded almost 5%. The insurer warned of continued deterioration in the market.

Small-cap Lookers, whose shares have almost halved in value this year as the car dealership chain battles weaker car demand in Britain, dropped another 26% after it warned on annual profit.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

