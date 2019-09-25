Log in
FTSE 100 slips as Trump impeachment inquiry darkens mood

09/25/2019 | 04:38am EDT
A broker reacts on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 fell in tandem with global market peers on Wednesday, as investors feared that a call by U.S. lawmakers for an impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump would pile on more uncertainty to the global economy.

Trump's latest harsh comments on Beijing's trade practices also dented sentiment around Sino-U.S. proposed talks and broadly hurt blue-chip financial stocks, as well as oil majors and miners, pushing the main index down 0.5%.

The FTSE 250 <.FTMC> shed 0.4% by 0707 GMT as more investors focused on the future course of Brexit, with the House of Commons set to reconvene after the Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday Prime Minister Boris Johnson had suspended parliament unlawfully.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP PLC -1.15% 504.9 Delayed Quote.3.05%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.30% 0.88462 Delayed Quote.-1.67%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.54% 62.1 Delayed Quote.19.36%
WTI -0.49% 56.51 Delayed Quote.29.54%
