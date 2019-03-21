Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 stages recovery as oil, miners pull their weight

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/21/2019 | 04:55am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - Britain's top share index rose on Thursday with support from heavyweight oil stocks and miners as investors cheered the U.S. Federal Reserve halting policy tightening, but gains were capped by some blue-chip names trading ex-dividend.

The FTSE 100 was up 0.3 percent after snapping a seven-day winning streak on Wednesday, outperforming its European peers. The mid-cap FTSE 250 was down 0.4 percent by 0822 GMT, ahead of a Bank of England policy decision.

The Fed on Wednesday abandoned projections for any interest rate hikes this year amid signs of an economic slowdown, and said it would end its balance sheet reduction in September, which softened the dollar.

Miners derived gains from a weak dollar and on hopes of tighter supply after Vale said it would halt production at a Brazilian mine, while oil majors rose as prices surged amid OPEC supply cuts and U.S. sanctions against Iran and Venezuela [O/R]

Brexit jitters lingered with investors still awaiting clarity on the much-mired exit process after the European Union said it would only grant a conditional Brexit extension to Prime Minister Theresa May.

Clothing chain Next underperformed the main bourse as it fell 3.1 percent after its annual profit fell and it guided to another decline in the 2019-20 year.

Royal Bank of Scotland and Phoenix Group shed more than 2.5 percent on the FTSE 100 while mid-cap housebuilder Crest Nicholson slumped 8 percent as the stocks traded ex-dividend.

Results drove some steep moves as precision engineering group Renishaw tanked 13.5 percent after cutting annual profit forecast and Ted Baker gave up 5.9 percent after its first drop in annual pretax profit since the financial crisis.

Online financial trading firm IG Group slipped 8.8 percent after its quarterly net trading revenue fell as its UK and European units took a hit from stricter regulations.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CMC MARKETS PLC -0.36% 82.2 Delayed Quote.-21.58%
CREST NICHOLSON HOLDINGS PLC -9.18% 352.8 Delayed Quote.18.46%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS -7.30% 507.5 Delayed Quote.-3.86%
NEXT -1.62% 5094 Delayed Quote.29.84%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS -2.67% 681.9758 Delayed Quote.24.25%
PLUS500 LTD 1.88% 767.2667 Delayed Quote.-45.04%
RENISHAW PLC -11.36% 3702 Delayed Quote.-0.94%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -5.21% 251.2 Delayed Quote.22.29%
TED BAKER PLC -4.95% 1634 Delayed Quote.10.32%
VALE -2.58% 50.56 End-of-day quote.-0.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:55aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 stages recovery as oil, miners pull their weight
RE
04:46aEUROPE : No Fed boost for European stocks as banks fall; chipmakers shine
RE
12:02aASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Edge Higher After Fed Puts Lid On Rate Hikes
DJ
03/20SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most rise on Fed's dovish stance; Philippines leads gains
RE
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Banks stifle Wall Street rally following dovish Fed statement
RE
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip After Fed Decision, Erasing Earlier Gains
DJ
03/20MARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Close Mostly Lower As Fed-fueled Gains Fizzle; Financial Shares Sink
DJ
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Slip After Fed Decision, Erasing Earlier Gains
DJ
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Waver After Fed Decision, Erasing Earlier Gains
DJ
03/20WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise After Fed Decision, Erasing Earlier Losses
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : Cancer Verdict Pummels Bayer
2ENQUEST PLC : ENQUEST : Oil firm EnQuest to focus on cutting debt as profits jump
3SK HYNIX INC : South Korea chipmaker shares rise on Micron's industry recovery outlook
4BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW Joins Chorus Of Profit Warnings
5EROS INTERNATIONAL PLC : Short & distort? The ugly war between CEOs and activist critics

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.