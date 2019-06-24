Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 100 steady, Sino-U.S. trade talks back in focus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/24/2019 | 05:38am EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's main index was unchanged on Monday as a rise in oil majors and industrial stocks counteracted pressure on Asia-focussed banks, with the Sino-U.S. trade talks once again set to take centre stage at this week's G20 summit.

The FTSE 100 and the mid-cap FTSE 250 were roughly flat by 0814 GMT.

Shell rallied for the seventh straight session, while BP was also a plus for the blue-chip index, as the potential for supply disruptions because of tensions between the United States and Iran pushed crude prices higher.

Investors will be watching intently on the outcome of President Donald Trump's upcoming meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Japan, which could very well influence the course of a protracted trade war that has roiled the global economy.

Ahead of the meeting, Chinese Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen said both countries should make compromises in trade talks, after negotiations broke down last month.

HSBC and Standard Chartered, both marginally down, kept the main index's gains in check.

Admiral Group was among the biggest gainers on the FTSE 100 after Barclays upgraded the insurer's rating by two notches.

"Our analysis suggests insurance prices have reached an inflection point in the second-quarter... we see this as a positive for Hastings and Admiral," Barclays analysts wrote.

Mid-cap insurer Hastings added 1.1%.

Relx, an information and analytics provider, rose

1.8% after Credit Suisse raised its price target on the stock.

Supermarket chains Tesco and Sainsbury slipped, however, giving up 2% each after a forecast showed consumer spending in Britain this year would grow at its slowest rate in six years.

On the mid-cap index, Dixons Carphone dropped 5% as last week's disappointing annual results prompted further rating downgrades of Britain's biggest seller of electricals and mobile phones.

Aston Martin skidded 1.5% as Mercedes-Benz owner Daimler's profit warning triggered a sell-off among European carmakers.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP 2.98% 2174 Delayed Quote.3.18%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC -0.80% 1011.8 Delayed Quote.-16.64%
BP PLC -0.60% 552.7 Delayed Quote.12.15%
DIXONS CARPHONE -6.63% 103.75 Delayed Quote.-7.70%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HASTINGS GROUP HLDG PLC 0.61% 180.3 Delayed Quote.-4.12%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.62% 645.5 Delayed Quote.0.42%
J SAINSBURY -2.78% 190.35 Delayed Quote.-26.09%
RELX 1.42% 1948.75 Delayed Quote.18.90%
STANDARD CHARTERED -1.42% 692.8 Delayed Quote.15.35%
TESCO -2.28% 231.2 Delayed Quote.24.51%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:38aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 steady, Sino-U.S. trade talks back in focus
RE
05:26aEUROPE : G20 nerves hit European stocks, dollar; oil gains
RE
05:25aEUROPE : G20 nerves hit European stocks, dollar; oil gains
RE
04:21aEUROPE : Daimler warning pressures European shares, eyes on G20
RE
04:05aASIA MARKETS: Asian Stock Markets Tick Higher As China Confirms Xi Headed To G-20
DJ
03:33aLONDON MARKETS : FTSE 100 Retreats As Crude Oil Slump Weighs On Commodity-heavy Benchmark
DJ
02:57aAsian stocks tick up, oil rises amid U.S.-Iran tensions
RE
12:24aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most subdued ahead of regional trade, inflation data
RE
06/23MARKET SNAPSHOT: How The Trump-Xi Trade Meeting Could Set The Stock-market Tone For The Summer
DJ
06/22S.African rand inches back up in wake of Ramaphosa speech, stocks slide
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1FEDEX CORPORATION : FEDEX : apologises for returning Huawei phone, reigniting Chinese ire
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG : Daimler slumps as diesel costs wipe out profit growth
3SUNING.COM CO LTD : France's Carrefour retreats from China with Suning.com deal
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Lowers 2019 Earnings Outlook on Governmental Proceedings
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About