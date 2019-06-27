Log in
FTSE 100 treads higher on brighter Sino-U.S. trade picture

06/27/2019 | 03:29am EDT
A broker reacts on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 nudged up on Thursday after a report that the United States and China had agreed to a tentative truce in their trade dispute charged solid gains in Asia-exposed financial stocks and miners.

The FTSE 100 edged 0.1% higher and the FTSE 250 rose 0.2% by 0703 GMT.

Shares of HSBC and Prudential boosted the blue-chip index in early dealings, while miners such as Rio Tinto also provided support.

Home improvement retailer Kingfisher rose 2.4% after it named Carrefour's Thierry Garnier as its new chief executive officer.

Among smaller stocks, Staffline dropped 24% after the recruiter said it has been investigating its financials after auditors received an anonymous email with "allegations related to its payroll and how it recorded invoices."

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.80% 654.9 Delayed Quote.0.43%
KINGFISHER 3.21% 212.6 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
PRUDENTIAL PLC 1.07% 1696.5 Delayed Quote.19.76%
RIO TINTO 1.78% 4914 Delayed Quote.29.44%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 3.01% 106.26 End-of-day quote.31.46%
STAFFLINE GROUP PLC -16.40% 124 Delayed Quote.-87.90%
