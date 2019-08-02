Log in
FTSE 100 tumbles after Trump's latest tariff threat

08/02/2019 | 03:45am EDT
The London Stock Exchange Group offices are seen in the City of London, Britain

(Reuters) - London's blue-chip index plunged to its lowest in a month on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to hit China with more trade tariffs.

The FTSE 100 index slumped 1.5% by 0711 GMT and was on course for its worst day in more than two months, while the FTSE 250 midcap index <.FTMC> weakened by 0.9%.

All of the major constituent sectors on both indexes were in the negative territory in early deals.

Asia-focussed bank stocks, including HSBC, oil majors Shell and BP and miners led losses on the main index after Trump vowed to impose a 10% tariff on $300 billion worth of Chinese imports from Sept. 1.

Industrials Melrose and Ashtead, typically more exposed to global trade conditions, slumped 7.6% and 5%, respectively.

Among results-driven moves, Royal Bank of Scotland dropped 5% as it warned on its targets amid Brexit uncertainties, while British Airways owner IAG rose 3% after reporting a better-than-expected profit for the first half of its key summer period.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHTEAD GROUP -3.28% 2214 Delayed Quote.39.77%
BALFOUR BEATTY -1.29% 205.32 Delayed Quote.-16.57%
BP PLC -1.83% 529.1 Delayed Quote.8.62%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.28% 0.9157 Delayed Quote.1.31%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -1.59% 655.1 Delayed Quote.2.95%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA 3.58% 427 Delayed Quote.-33.09%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.15% 61.72 Delayed Quote.17.80%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC -6.12% 179.75 Delayed Quote.16.63%
ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND GROUP -5.11% 206.247 Delayed Quote.0.18%
WTI 0.66% 54.83 Delayed Quote.25.77%
