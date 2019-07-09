Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE 250 stumbles as Brexit worries bite; Ocado shines

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/09/2019 | 12:30pm EDT
A broker at IG Index looks at her screens in the City of London

(Reuters) - Britain's mid-cap index fell for the third straight session on Tuesday amid a deteriorating economic outlook and Brexit tensions, while online grocer Ocado jumped on the FTSE 100 after confirmed its annual forecast.

The main index fell 0.2% and the mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> shed 0.6%, as a hefty profit warning from German chemicals giant BASF rocked several industrial companies.

Sterling fell towards its lowest levels in more than two years, pressured by a cocktail of gloomy retail sales data and lingering fears of a 'no-deal' Brexit.

Rupert Harrison, portfolio manager and head of research for the diversified strategies team at BlackRock, said the outlook had deteriorated over the past three months, while the chance of an "extreme outcome" had risen compared with the probability of a managed exit.

"We're relatively negative on the macro-economy. The cumulative impact of the (Brexit) uncertainty... has definitely had a negative impact on momentum," Harrison said.

Dublin's main index, generally sensitive to Brexit jitters and often considered a gauge of risk sentiment, slipped 0.8%.

Shares of airlines and tourism companies took a hit from the increasing uncertainty. TUI and easyJet fell about 3%, British Airways owner IAG lost 1.6%, while Thomas Cook gave up 5.1%.

The FTSE 100 took a back seat to the domestic index, but was led lower by losses in miners <.FTNMX1770>, as copper prices continued their recent slide on worries over waning demand from top consumer China.

However, Ocado surged 5.6% on its best day since late February after it affirmed its annual forecast, even though its first-half core earnings nearly halved, partly due to the impact of a fire at its flagship robotic warehouse.

A sub-index of chemical companies <.FTNMX1350> slipped to a more than six-month low and underperformed the broader index, after BASF warned on profit, citing impact from the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Shares of Melrose tumbled 4.1% on the main index, while Bodycote, Vesuvius and Weir Group were among the top mid-cap losers.

Software firm Micro Focus declined 5.3% after a higher-than-expected drop in first-half licence revenue.

RHI Magnesita, which sells products made with heat-resistant materials, skidded 5.9% on the FTSE 250 after announcing a placing of about 2.2 million shares.

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Josephine Mason in London; Editing by Arun Koyyur/Keith Weir)

By Shashwat Awasthi and Muvija M
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BASF SE -3.32% 60.51 Delayed Quote.3.63%
BODYCOTE PLC -5.34% 780.5 Delayed Quote.13.49%
EASYJET -3.35% 983.4 Delayed Quote.-7.92%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA -1.60% 443.1 Delayed Quote.-27.14%
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC -0.60% 3315 Delayed Quote.19.15%
MELROSE INDUSTRIES PLC -4.15% 179.1 Delayed Quote.14.04%
MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
OCADO GROUP PLC 5.64% 1236.5 Delayed Quote.48.16%
RHI MAGNESITA NV -5.94% 4628 Delayed Quote.24.24%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -5.14% 11.995 Delayed Quote.-58.89%
TUI -2.66% 8.552 Delayed Quote.-28.57%
VESUVIUS PLC -4.41% 520 Delayed Quote.7.40%
WEIR GROUP -2.20% 1487 Delayed Quote.17.14%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
12:30pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 250 stumbles as Brexit worries bite; Ocado shines
RE
11:57aStocks drop as trade tensions threaten earnings
RE
11:56aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall St. edges lower as trade concerns weigh, big rate cut hopes fade
RE
11:55aStocks drop as trade tensions threaten earnings
RE
11:55aGlobal stocks drop as trade tensions threaten earnings
RE
11:31aSouth Africa's rand steady as traders eye Fed, stocks down
RE
11:18aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Tick Mostly Lower As Investors Await More Clarity On Fed Rate-cut Plans
DJ
11:15aTRACKINSIGHT : Stocks higher despite a stellar jobs report in the U.S.
TI
10:17aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Fall for Third Straight Session
DJ
10:02aTSX falls as easing gold prices pressure materials sector
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COVESTRO AG : BASF shares tumble after chemicals giant slashes outlook
2U.S., China to relaunch talks with little changed since deal fell apart
3BASF SE : BASF : Cost-cutting BASF slashes outlook for 2019 blaming economic slowdown
4ABB LTD : ABB : pays up to $470 million to ditch solar converter business
5Doubts over Deutsche Bank turnaround plan dent shaky shares

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About