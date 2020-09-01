Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 

FTSE : Stronger pound hits FTSE 100 after best August since 2014

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/01/2020 | 03:19am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen outside the entrance of the London Stock Exchange in London

A stronger pound led London's FTSE 100 lower on Tuesday after the index notched its strongest August in six years on optimism that the worst of the pandemic's economic damage was over.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.6% after being closed on Monday for a bank holiday. The mid-cap index FTSE 250 fell 0.2%, led by industrial, financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

AstraZeneca Plc rose 0.8% as it said its Imfinzi had been approved in the European Union to treat an aggressive form of lung cancer in previously untreated adult patients.

Asian and European stock markets edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset a weak lead from a softer Wall Street session overnight.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASTRAZENECA PLC 1.03% 8422 Delayed Quote.9.64%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Markets"
03:19aFTSE : Stronger pound hits FTSE 100 after best August since 2014
RE
02:48aStocks: Apple and Tesla Keep Rising To Peaks After Stock Splits -- WSJ
DJ
02:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Big Oil's patchy deals record casts shadow over green makeover
RE
08/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Post Biggest Monthly Gains Since April
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY : Apple and Tesla shares surge after stock splits kick in
2BKW AG : BKW delivers strong results in challenging times
3ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC. : Zoom forecasts sales surge as video conferencing becomes a daily routine
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : surveillance can boost output and possibly limit unions - study
5APPLE INC. : APPLE : preparing to build 75 mln 5G iPhones later this year- Bloomberg

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group