Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE dips as lira crisis continues, esure surges

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 06:23pm CEST
A red London bus passes the Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British shares dipped on Monday as the Turkish currency crisis continued to rattle global markets while a possible 1.17 billion pound bid for esure sent shares in the insurance company surging over 30 percent.

The FTSE 100 <.FTSE> closed down 0.3 percent broadly in line with its European peers.

"The (lira) currency's travails and the timid response by the authorities has cast a dark cloud over European equities this morning, with the downbeat mood from Friday still pervading", said Neil Wilson, a market analyst at Markets.com.

European travel stocks were hard hit with TUI posting the worst performance of the British blue chip index, with a 2.5 percent fall.

Amid midcaps, fund management group Ashmore fell 5.4 percent.

"Ashmore is widely seen as the London-listed bellwether for emerging markets and its shares are unsurprisingly being sold off in the wake of the crisis in Turkey", said Russ Mould at AJ Bell.

Other financial stocks also suffered.

South African financials Investec and Old Mutual both fell 2.4 percent as Turkey worries took the rand down to a new two-year low. <ZAR=>

The star performer of the mid-sized listed firms segment was Britain's esure which said it was in advanced talks over a possible 1.17 billion pound bid from Bain Capital Private Equity, sending its shares more than 30 percent higher.

Shares of British shipping services provider Clarkson jumped 6.6 percent after publishing its first-half results.

Among smaller companies, DP Eurasia, operator of the Dominos Pizza franchise in Turkey, fell 15 percent.

Chemring Group also suffered a steep fall, down 12.3 percent after an explosion at a military hardware factory near Salisbury left one person dead on Friday.

(Additional reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta in Paris; Editing by Toby Chopra)

By Julien Ponthus
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASHMORE GROUP -5.43% 337.6 Delayed Quote.-11.87%
CHEMRING GROUP PLC -12.29% 207 Delayed Quote.28.44%
CLARKSON PLC 6.58% 2755 Delayed Quote.-9.65%
ESURE GROUP PLC 30.98% 267.2 Delayed Quote.-17.91%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
INVESTEC -2.45% 509.2 Delayed Quote.-2.43%
TUI -2.57% 17.09 Delayed Quote.2.15%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:23pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE dips as lira crisis continues, esure surges
RE
06:19pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Stabilize Amid Turkey Turmoil
DJ
06:13pLONDON MARKETS: U.K.'s FTSE 100 Ends Lower As Turkey Worries Hit Travel Industry's Stocks
DJ
06:13pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Finish In The Red As Investors Remain Focused On Turkey
DJ
06:00pEUROPE : European stocks dips to 3-week low as Turkey dents lenders
RE
05:40pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Market Struggles For Direction As Turkey Currency Woes Continue
DJ
05:32pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Inch Up Amid Turkey Turmoil
DJ
04:41pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Stabilize Amid Turkey Turmoil
DJ
04:39pTSX led higher by financial stocks
RE
03:45pStocks to Watch: Alphabet, Netflix, Nielsen, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Qualcomm, Sysco
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MERCK AND COMPANY : Roundup cancer verdict sends Bayer shares sliding
2LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : MPs 'disappointed' over regulator's inaction on RBS
3IG GROUP HOLDINGS : IG : Regulation takes shine off Plus500's record results, shares sink
4ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD LAUNCHES WORLD&RSQUO;S MOST POWERFUL DESKTOP PROCESSOR: Bigger, Better 2nd Genera..
5BAYER : BAYER : Germany aims to end use of glyphosate in this legislative period-spokesman

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.