FTSE futures boosted by weaker sterling after Brexit vote

01/30/2019 | 02:30am EST
People walk past the London Stock Exchange Group offices in the City of London, Britain

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's blue-chip stock futures were higher on Wednesday following a sharp fall in sterling overnight after British lawmakers voted down a proposal in parliament that aimed to prevent a potentially chaotic "no-deal" Brexit.

Futures in the exporter-focused FTSE 100 were up 0.5 percent, building on the index's more than 1 percent rally on Tuesday ahead of the vote.

The index is often boosted by a weaker domestic currency because its multinational companies earn a big portion of their revenue abroad in foreign currency.

Britain's parliament rejected a proposal to give parliament a path to prevent a potentially chaotic "no-deal" exit, but accepted two amendments - one seeking to replace the Irish backstop with alternative arrangements, and another rejecting the notion of a "no-deal" Brexit.

Following the vote, Goldman Sachs nudged up its estimated probability of a "no-deal" Brexit to 15 percent from 10 percent.

The market was outperforming its euro-zone peers, with Paris' CAC 40 futures up slightly and Germany's DAX 30 futures lower amid broader caution ahead of Federal Reserve's interest rate policy guidance and U.S.-China trade talks.

(Reporting by Josephine Mason; editing by Helen Reid and Andrew Heavens)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CAC 40 0.81% 4928.18 Real-time Quote.3.34%
DAX 0.08% 11218.83 Delayed Quote.6.25%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
