FTSE gains as Thomas Cook collapse buoys blue-chip rivals

The FTSE 100 inched up by 0.2% by 0712 GMT, while the FTSE 250 index of midcaps <.FTMC> edged 0.1% lower, outperforming losses of around a third of a percent for Europe's broad STOXX index <.STOXX>

Tour operator TUI, airlines Ryanair, British Airways owner IAG and easyJet jumped between 4% and 8% as traders bet the Thomas Cook bankruptcy would cut some overcapacity in the market.

AstraZeneca rose around 1.5% after its diabetes treatment Qtrilmet moved a step closer to European Union approval on Friday.

