Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE inches lower as 3i drop offsets Burberry surge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 04:09am EST
A broker looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index the trading floor

London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday, as a 6% drop in private equity company 3i and a handful of stocks trading ex-dividend overshadowed an earnings-driven surge in luxury brand Burberry.

The main index shed 0.1% with 3i Group hitting a five-month low after its first-half report and heavyweight components Sainsbury, Shell and GSK weighing as they traded without dividend entitlement.

Luxury brand Burberry, however, surged 7% as the popularity of designer Riccardo Tisci's collections boosted quarterly sales and offset declines in Hong Kong where trading was hit by ongoing protests.

The mid-cap FTSE 250 was flat, though transport operator FirstGroup slid 14.5%, on track for its worst day since May 2018 after a bigger first-half loss due to a charge related to its Greyhound bus line business.

British markets avoided sharp declines despite a host of trigger points, including weak Chinese factory output data, anxiety around U.S.-China trade and political uncertainty in the U.S. amid an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

Slowing Chinese factory output growth was yet another sign of how Beijing's trade dispute with Washington was weighing on demand. To that end, China said the countries were holding in-depth discussions on a "phase one" trade agreement.

"If a deal doesn't go through in the next couple of weeks, the optimism seen in financial markets will rapidly turn into pessimism and I wouldn't be surprised to see a 5-10% correction in equity markets," said Hussein Sayed, Chief Market Strategist at FXTM.

"At this stage, markets are in a wait-and-see mode until further developments emerge."

Mid-cap Tullow Oil, which tanked nearly 30% in the previous session after cutting its production forecast, skidded another 4.5% as multiple brokerages downgraded the stock.

Jefferies analysts said poor quality of crude that Tullow discovered in Guyana was "an epic setback".

Airport operator Stobart tumbled as much as 9% on the small-cap index after suspending its dividend and posting a bigger first-half loss.

By Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
3I GROUP PLC -5.69% 1063.5 Delayed Quote.45.46%
BURBERRY GROUP PLC 5.58% 2176 Delayed Quote.18.70%
FIRSTGROUP -15.55% 109.2 Delayed Quote.55.04%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
GLAXOSMITHKLINE -0.28% 1715.8 Delayed Quote.16.64%
J SAINSBURY PLC -0.20% 202 Delayed Quote.-22.26%
STOBART GROUP LIMITED -4.87% 117.01 Delayed Quote.-14.82%
TULLOW OIL -3.01% 145.2313 Delayed Quote.-16.44%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:20aStocks dip as China slowdown deepens, German economy weak
RE
04:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE inches lower as 3i drop offsets Burberry surge
RE
03:38aEUROPE : European shares slip, Daimler drags on Germany
RE
03:35aOil gains on U.S. crude stocks fall, OPEC comments on slower U.S. shale growth
RE
03:34aOil gains on U.S. crude stocks fall, OPEC comments on slower U.S. shale growth
RE
02:15aEUROPE : Trade woes, HK unrest knock European shares off 4-yr peak; Spain lags
RE
01:49aAsian stocks retreat as China's growth slowdown deepens
RE
11/13SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
RE
11/13Dow, S&P 500 End at Records Again
DJ
11/13ADRs Slide in New York Trading; Korea Eletric Trades Actively
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
2SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
3FERRATUM OYJ : FERRATUM GROUP: Solid EBIT performance in 9M 2019
4DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : to Cut Jobs, Slash Personnel Costs
5E.ON SE : RWE raises 2019 outlook again on British capacity market payments

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group