FTSE jumps on hopes Hong Kong unrest could end

09/04/2019 | 03:36am EDT
A broker reacts on the IG Index the trading floor

(Reuters) - London's main index recovered on Wednesday, as a report indicating possible resolution to the Hong Kong protests lifted Asia-exposed stocks, while traders pondered a Brexit delay vote after Prime Minister Boris Johnson lost majority in parliament.

The FTSE index was up 0.6% and the midcap index <.FTMC> edged 0.5% higher by 0713 GMT, after falling in the previous session amid growing possibilities of a snap election in Britain that would bring new risks to Brexit.

Lawmakers defeated Johnson in parliament on Tuesday in a bid to prevent a no-deal Brexit, prompting him to announce that he would push for a snap election.

Shares in Asia-focussed stocks including HSBC and luxury brand Burberry rose about 2% following a report that said Hong Kong's leader would announce the formal withdrawal of a proposed extradition bill that is at the centre of months of protests.

Avast tumbled 5% to the bottom of the FTSE 250 after its second-biggest shareholder dissolved its entire stake in the cybersecurity company, while small-cap specialist pension provider Just Group slumped 10.1% after posting results.

(Reporting by Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVAST -3.32% 373 Delayed Quote.35.85%
BURBERRY GROUP 2.61% 2246 Delayed Quote.25.96%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) -0.29% 0.9047 Delayed Quote.1.06%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 2.43% 607.9 Delayed Quote.-8.22%
JUST GROUP PLC -13.24% 40.52 Delayed Quote.-49.52%
