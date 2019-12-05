Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE lags Europe as dollar earners dip

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/05/2019 | 04:09am EST
Traders look at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

Britain's top share index lagged other European markets on Thursday, dragged down by dollar earners as sterling continued to march higher amid growing expectation that next week's general election will not result in a hung parliament.

A stronger pound weighed on big dollar-earnings stocks such as HSBC, Unilever and miners, dragging the blue-chip FTSE 100 index down 0.2% lower by 0842 GMT.

Britain's pound rallied to a 2-1/2 year peak against the euro and a seven-month high against the dollar.

Online trading platform IG Group and DS Smith were among the biggest fallers in percentage terms, both down more than 3, after their results failed to cheer investors.

Fund manager M&G Investments, meanwhile, fell more than 2% having suspending dealing in its flagship UK property fund on Wednesday, citing the impact of Brexit uncertainty.

(Reporting by Thyagaraju Adinarayan; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DS SMITH PLC -2.27% 369.985 Delayed Quote.26.60%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC -0.81% 554.4 Delayed Quote.-13.62%
IG GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -2.84% 666.2 Delayed Quote.20.91%
M&G PLC -3.65% 216.7 Delayed Quote.0.00%
UNILEVER PLC -0.75% 4491.99 Delayed Quote.10.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:09aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE lags Europe as dollar earners dip
RE
03:43aEuropean shares steady on mixed trade signals, luxury stocks steal show
RE
02:00aSouth Korean stocks end lower as investors shrug off positive trade signals
RE
01:21aAsian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
01:00aAsian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
RE
12/04China stocks rise on Trump's remarks on trade talks; Hang Seng gains
RE
12/04SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most gain on Sino-U.S. trade deal hopes; Philippines slips
RE
12/04South Korea stocks post modest gains amid positive trade headlines
RE
12/04ROYAL BANK OF CANADA : Canada Stocks Record Small Gain
DJ
12/04WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Rise as Investors Peg Hopes on Trade Deal
DJ
Latest news "Markets"

MOST READ NEWS

1AEGON N.V. : M&G suspends $3.2 billion UK property fund as Brexit takes toll
2AEDIFICA SA : AEDIFICA NV/SA: Aedifica increases the offer price on Hoivatilat shares to 16.00 per share and ..
3Britain and EU expected to agree free trade deal, cable to gain - Reuters poll
4Asian stocks climb as trade deal hopes flicker among Trump's mixed signals
5Oil dips as OPEC weighs deeper output cuts

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group