Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE rebounds ahead of Powell speech; Entertainment One soars

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2019 | 04:47am EDT
Traders looks at financial information on computer screens on the IG Index trading floor

(Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 bounced back on Friday as positive updates on trade talks between the United States and China and expectations of a dovish stance by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman in his speech helped investors return to risk-taking.

The FTSE 100 added 0.7% by 0811 GMT. The mid-cap FTSE 250 <.FTMC> outperformed with a 1% rise, helped by a near 30% surge in Peppa Pig owner Entertainment One after it agreed to be bought by U.S. toy maker Hasbro.

Entertainment One shares hit a life high at 579 pence after a 560 pence a share deal with Hasbro. News of the deal lifted shares in broadcaster ITV by 4% to the top of the FTSE 100.

In the previous session, UK markets fell sharply as the Fed's latest minutes showed a deeply divided view on future monetary policy and a rally in the pound hit blue-chip exporter stocks.

Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech at 1400 GMT at the Jackson Hole Symposium is expected to provide a clearer picture on future rate cuts.

Traders took heart from a comment by White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow that the Trump administration is still planning for a round of in-person talks between U.S. and Chinese officials in September.

Fears of how the bruising U.S.-China trade dispute would affect the global economy and worries of an impending recession have put the main index on track for its worst month in four years.

"There has been so much made about Powell's appearance today that he's going to have to put on the performance of a lifetime just to avoid disappointing the crowd," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at Oanda.

Analysts at London Capital Group also played down expectations, saying Powell may probably not be in a position to give the markets what they want.

Meanwhile, sterling retreated from a three-week high after dealers took stock of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron and their implications on Brexit.

As a result, companies that book a major chunk of their earnings in dollars, such as Diageo and Unilever, advanced.

Mid-cap Woodford Patient Capital Trust hit an all-time low after it said its total net asset value would be hit by a move by Link Fund to lower the value of the company's stake in IH Holdings. Woodford shares were last down 5.6%.

(Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

By Muvija M and Shashwat Awasthi
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DIAGEO 0.76% 3447 Delayed Quote.22.40%
ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD 30.13% 577.5 Delayed Quote.24.34%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
HASBRO, INC -1.00% 114.35 Delayed Quote.40.74%
ITV 5.10% 119.9 Delayed Quote.-8.17%
UNILEVER PLC 0.68% 5059.88 Delayed Quote.22.31%
WOOD PATI -5.47% 41.5 Delayed Quote.-46.53%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
05:24aEUROPE MARKETS: European Stocks Rise Ahead Of Powell Speech On Interest Rates
DJ
04:56aStocks, dollar climb before Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
04:55aStocks, dollar climb before Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
04:53aStocks, dollar climb before Powell's Jackson Hole speech
RE
04:47aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE rebounds ahead of Powell speech; Entertainment One soars
RE
04:33aEUROPE : European shares grind higher ahead of Powell speech
RE
04:21aGlobal Stocks Rise With All Eyes on the Fed
DJ
12:23aSOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS : Most decline; markets await clues from Powell speech
RE
08/22ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Up Slightly Ahead Of Fed's Jackson Hole Conference
DJ
08/22MARKET SNAPSHOT: Boeing's Shares Buoy Dow Industrials But Broader Stock Market Ends Lower Ahead Of Powell Speech
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1DEUTSCHE POST AG : DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
2ENTERTAINMENT ONE LTD : Shares in Peppa Pig owner rise past Hasbro offer
3SALESFORCE.COM : Salesforce Offers Upbeat Signal On Prospects for Tech Spending -- WSJ
4ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS : ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL : Positive H1 performance amidst market volatility
5LOTTE CHEMICAL CORP : Asian petrochemical profits slammed by trade war crossfire, oversupply

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group