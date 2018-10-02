Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE retreats as Royal Mail shares sink to record low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/02/2018 | 11:34am CEST
A red London bus passes the Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - UK shares retreated on Tuesday as the positive impact of a deal on North American free trade faded globally and shares of Royal Mail hit a record low the day after the 500-year-old postal service issued a profit warning.

At 0909 GMT, the benchmark FTSE 100 <.FTSE> was losing 0.6 percent at 7,460.75 points but outperforming continental indexes hit by concerns over Italy's 2019 budget. [.EU]

Britain's listed blue chips failed to receive an accounting boost from the pound falling to a three-week low, with investors growing anxious about a conflict over Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit plan.

Weighing on the British stock market was Royal Mail, which lost 8.3 percent and was trading at 360.4 pence, its lowest level since it was listed in London in 2013.

"We have been bearish on the outlook for productivity improvements, but yesterday's profit warning was shocking in its scale and timing," Liberum analyst Gerald Khoo said.

Shares of the company, founded under Henry VIII, plunged 18 percent on Monday after it warned its shareholders annual profits would be far lower than expected, hurt by eroding logistics business margins and weaker letter volumes.

Ferguson was another big loser, down 4.9 percent, after the distributor of plumbing and heating products said organic revenue growth in September fell and warned of challenging UK markets.

Uncertainty was still palpable in the travel sector after Ryanair's profit warning on Monday.

Easyjet was down 3 percent and among smaller companies, Thomas Cook fell 7.3 percent after both groups' prospects were cut by brokers.

Oil majors were a rare sector of gains with U.S. oil prices hitting their highest level since November 2014 as markets prepared for tighter supply once U.S. sanctions against Iran kick in next month.

BP and Royal Dutch Shell were up 0.5 percent and 0.3 percent respectively.

(Reporting by Julien Ponthus; Editing by Jon Boyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 0.32% 597.5 Delayed Quote.13.89%
EASYJET -2.21% 1195 Delayed Quote.-10.25%
FERGUSON PLC -4.66% 6227 Delayed Quote.22.23%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.03% 29.82 Delayed Quote.7.32%
ROYAL MAIL -10.12% 352.324 Delayed Quote.5.44%
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC -12.50% 11.48 End-of-day quote.-23.39%
THOMAS COOK GROUP -5.06% 55.322 Delayed Quote.-52.60%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
11:34aLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE retreats as Royal Mail shares sink to record low
RE
11:09aItalian Budget Concerns Weigh on European Markets
DJ
11:07aTHYSSENKRUPP : Likely to Depart DAX After Split -Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung
DJ
10:47aWorld stocks reverse course as Italy stress grips Europe again
RE
10:38aWorld stocks reverse course as Italy stress grips Europe again
RE
10:18aItalian Budget Concerns Weigh on European Markets
DJ
10:17aDebt Investors Give China More Credit Than Stockholders
DJ
10:16aEUROPE : European shares lower as pressure builds on Italian banks
RE
06:56aPhilippine slump deepens as real estate stocks drop
RE
05:20aASIA MARKETS: Nikkei Gives Up Early Gains As Asian Markets Sag
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
2FORD MOTOR COMPANY : Trump hails Canada, Mexico trade pact as win for U.S. workers
3SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : third-quarter profit seen at record, but peaking, as chips ..
4General Electric replaces CEO with outsider; shares soar
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : German parties agree diesel costs deal - but keep it secret

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.