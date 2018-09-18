Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE rides out trade war tit-for-tat

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2018 | 06:16pm CEST
A red London bus passes the Stock Exchange in London

MILAN/LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's top share index barely budged on Tuesday as investors took in their stride an escalation in the U.S.-China trade war., and losses among tobacco stocks were balanced by gains in miners and oil companies.

The FTSE 100 <.FTSE> ended the day down 0.03 percent, while mid-caps <.FTMC> rose 0.4 percent, tracking higher European markets after Washington decided to slap 10 percent tariffs on another $200 billion of Chinese goods, and Beijing retaliated.

Beijing's retaliation was less harsh than feared and caused just a temporary blip in stock markets which recovered fast.

Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Wealth Management, said in a note: "A less-than-proportional round of retaliation would likely be taken positively by the market, reducing the risk of a significant tit-for-tat escalation in the conflict."

The FTSE 100 remains down 5.1 percent so far this year, however, as a recovery in sterling on growing expectations of a Brexit deal has weighed on the exporter-heavy index.

The biggest drag on the FTSE on Tuesday was tobacco firm BAT, which fell 1.9 percent after Morgan Stanley started covering the stock with an equal-weight rating. Its rival Imperial Brands also fell 1.8 percent.

"At these low levels, at this discount valuation, after this period of underperformance, BAT should be a full-house buy. It certainly ticks a lot of boxes. However, a combination of new challenges and some familiar ones leaves us on the sidelines," said an analyst at the U.S. investment bank.

Serviced offices provider IWG fell 6.6 percent after Credit Suisse analysts downgraded the stock to "underperform" from "neutral", citing risks to earnings from the implementation of new accounting standards and the departure of the CFO.

Broadcaster ITV dropped 3 percent after its CEO declined to say whether it had bid for Netherlands-based production company Endemol Shine.

Ocado rose 0.6 percent after the online supermarket said retail sales growth slowed a touch in the latest quarter, though it was in line with the group's guidance for the full year.

"As commerce migrates online, the winners will be those with access to advanced tech and logistics platforms," said Peel Hunt analysts, affirming their buy rating on the stock.

"Ocado’s proprietary technology provides better customer service, higher efficiency, greater margin potential, and is now being licensed to third parties across the globe as a pick and shovel play on ecommerce," they added.

Miners were broadly higher, with shares in Glencore, Anglo American, and Antofagasta trading up between 1.8 and 2.8 percent. Fresnillo was up 1 percent, supported by an RBC double upgrade to "top pick".

Among mid-caps, Jardine Lloyd Thompson soared 30.7 percent after U.S. financial services group Marsh & McLennan Companies agreed to buy the UK broker for about 4.3 billion pounds.

"JLT has been fiercely independent in the past and so we are surprised to see a recommended bid from Marsh & McLennan and uncertain about JLT's motivations behind the headlines," wrote KBW analyst William Hawkins.

"But our knee-jerk response is that this is a good deal for JLT shareholders with the key governance parties already behind it and so closure is highly likely at the 19.15 pounds price."

Bank of America Merrill Lynch's September fund manager survey showed global investors growing more optimistic on UK stocks, while they cut exposure to euro zone stocks further.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

By Danilo Masoni and Helen Reid
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANGLO AMERICAN 1.91% 1576 Delayed Quote.-0.20%
ANTOFAGASTA 1.75% 790.6 Delayed Quote.-22.69%
BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO -1.88% 3600 Delayed Quote.-26.88%
FRESNILLO 1.04% 796.4 Delayed Quote.-44.84%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
GLENCORE 2.78% 308.7 Delayed Quote.-22.99%
IMPERIAL BRANDS -1.77% 2579 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
ITV -3.01% 153.25 Delayed Quote.-4.53%
IWG - INTERNATIONAL WORKPLACE GROUP -6.64% 213.6 Delayed Quote.-11.11%
JARDINE LLOYD THOMPSON GROUP PLC 30.73% 1872 Delayed Quote.2.95%
MARSH & MCLENNAN COMPANIES -2.90% 84.11 Delayed Quote.6.61%
OCADO GROUP PLC 0.79% 919.8 Delayed Quote.129.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
06:29pEUROPE MARKETS: Europe Ends Day Muted After Session Dented By Trade-war Headlines
DJ
06:22pMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stocks Gain As Investors Shrug Off Intensifying U.S.-China Trade Fight
DJ
06:21pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Shrug Off New Tariffs to Post Gains
DJ
06:16pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE rides out trade war tit-for-tat
RE
06:01pEUROPE : European shares barely wince as China retaliates with more tariffs
RE
05:38pGlobal stocks rise as no harm seen in trade row, dollar steady
RE
05:36pStocks rise as no harm seen in trade row, dollar steady
RE
04:24pTSX edges higher as energy shares gain on rising oil prices
RE
04:08pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Shrug Off New Tariffs to Post Gains
DJ
04:00pTRACKINSIGHT : Health Care Large & Mid Stocks suffer from Notable outflows
TI
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Tyson Foods CEO steps down for personal reasons
2APPLE : China says Trump forces its hand, will retaliate against new U.S. tariffs
3HENNES & MAURITZ : Zalando blames it on the sunshine as cuts forecasts again
4PANDORA : PANDORA : Shares in jeweller Pandora jump on takeover report
5Alibaba's Jack Ma says U.S.-China trade friction could last 20 years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.