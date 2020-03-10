FTSE rises as stimulus hopes ease recession fears

The commodity-heavy FTSE 100 was up 3.1%, after falling to its lowest level since 2016 on Monday following a crash in oil prices with the launch of a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.

Prices of the commodity regained some of their losses on Tuesday, boosting shares of oil and gas <.FTNMX0530> and mining <.FTNMX1770> companies. BP Plc and Royal Dutch Shell Plc gained between 4% and 7% after closing Monday with their worst session on record. [O/R]

"The market seems to be in sort of a holding pattern having had the big sell-off," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Tavira Securities. "We're looking for government responses and central bank responses to try and ease the burden on financial markets."

Fears of a global recession pounded global equity markets on Monday, with the Dow Jones Industrials Average losing a record 2,000 points at one point. But sentiment brightened in early Asia trade on growing hopes of a second interest rate cut this month by the U.S. Federal Reserve. [MKTS/GLOB]

Reuters also reported that the Japanese government was gearing up to spend $4.1 billion more to counter the impact of the virus, which has crushed supply chains and dented business sentiment.

A survey showed the health crisis reversed a recent upturn in business optimism in Britain, with confidence falling to a six-month low.

Investor attention now turns to a budget speech by Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday as they wait for clues on additional stimulus.

In company news, billionaire investor William Ackman's hedge fund Pershing square jumped 14.5% after his letter to shareholders said various hedges "more than compensated" for recent market declines that hit portfolio companies.

Ultra Electronics rose 12.1% and was on course for its biggest intraday gain in a year after the engineering firm said the epidemic had not impacted its business.

Informa, the world's largest exhibitions group jumped 5.17% after it reported upbeat annual revenue and profit.

