Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

FTSE steadies near three-week highs; Boohoo jumps

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 06:56pm CEST
A red London bus passes the Stock Exchange in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's top stock index held near a three-week high on Wednesday as investors took profits from a recent rally in oil majors after crude prices hit a four-year peak, while retailer Boohoo jumped after a strong set of earnings.

The FTSE 100 <.FTSE> ended 0.1 percent up, as European markets edged higher ahead of a widely expected rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve later on Wednesday.

Boohoo shares jumped 11 percent after the fashion retailer raised its full-year sales forecast and first half profit increased 22 percent.

Miners Randgold Resources and Fresnillo were among the leading FTSE losers, both down 2.5 and 3.6 percent respectively, while oil majors Shell and BP also lost ground.

Mid-cap Indivior declined 16 percent after the drugmaker revised its full-year earnings guidance as it sharply lowered its revenue expectation for opioid addiction drug Sublocade.

AA fell 13 percent after the roadside recovery and insurance group said extreme weather had raised its costs and hit first-half core profit.

Concerns about the progress of Brexit negotiations dogged sentiment with British carmakers triggering some contingency plans by certifying models in Europe.

British stocks, however, remained supported among value-hunters because of their relatively cheap valuations compared to other major equity markets.

At around 4 percent, Britain offers a higher dividend yield than markets such as Europe and the United States.

On a valuation basis, the 12-month forward price-earnings multiple is 13 percent below global equities while the price-to-book ratio for the index is about a fifth below its long term average, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"These valuations chime with positioning data that show the UK to be somewhat of a consensus underweight," said Mark Richards, a global multi-asset strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management in London.

As few as 630 UK-based finance jobs have been shifted or created overseas with just six months to go before Brexit, a far lower total than banks said could move after Britain's surprise 2016 vote to leave the European Union, according to a Reuters survey.

(Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AA -13.68% 103.15 Delayed Quote.-29.71%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC 11.22% 213.1 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
BP -0.12% 586 Delayed Quote.12.24%
FRESNILLO -3.65% 829.6 Delayed Quote.-40.27%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.-5.90%
INDIVIOR -16.47% 215 Delayed Quote.-36.28%
RANDGOLD & EXPLORATION COMPANY LTD 3.70% 1.4 End-of-day quote.7.69%
RANDGOLD RESOURCES -2.53% 5322 Delayed Quote.-26.32%
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -0.52% 29.525 Delayed Quote.6.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
07:28pMedia, health stocks lift Wall Street ahead of Fed; banks drop
RE
07:00pEUROPE MARKETS: European Stock Index Posts Modest Gain As Investors Train An Eye On The U.S. Fed
DJ
06:56pLONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE steadies near three-week highs; Boohoo jumps
RE
06:42pMARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Rise As Investors Await Fed Decision
DJ
06:30pTRACKINSIGHT : Surge of inflows into Developed Semiconductor Stocks
TI
06:30pTRACKINSIGHT : US Consumer Staples Stocks have seen better days !
TI
06:30pTRACKINSIGHT : Negative performance for US utilities stocks
TI
05:50pChina leads world stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
05:50pChina leads world stocks higher ahead of Fed rate decision
RE
04:54pU.S. Government Bond Yields Fall Ahead of Fed Meeting
DJ
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : In a U.S. manufacturing hub, no illusions about tariffs and jobs
2ADIDAS : Nike profit tops targets but margins disappoint some
3TILRAY INC : TILRAY : Impact on Cannabis Market Volatility, According to Analysts
4GENMAB : GENMAB : 2018 Capital Markets Day
5U.S. says Canada not making concessions needed for NAFTA deal

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.